Tricolor success story: organic traffic increased by 463%

Service: SEO.

Niche: paints and varnishes. paints and varnishes.

Result: increased revenue by 277% and traffic from search engines by 463%.

The Client

Tricolor — is an online store of paint and building materials. The difficulty of promotion was tough competition: the construction niche was firmly occupied by hypermarkets Epicenter, New Line, and others.

In addition, before working with us, Tricolor had an old site: it turned out that not just a simple redesign, but a new resource was needed. Therefore, Tricolor first asked Netpeak to put together SEO recommendations during the development phase, so they could launch the online store already optimized and get users from search more quickly.

The Challenge

Increasing organic traffic and conversions. Implementing SEO activities during the development phase for a new website.

The Solution

Optimized the technical part of the site:

closed pages which were useless in terms of search from indexation;

Identified the main mirror of the site;

found links to non-existent pages with a 404 response code on the site and fixed them;

fixed errors in XML-maps of the site and images;

fixed errors in robots.txt file and its creation;

fixed errors in filtering, sorting, and pagination pages.

Extended the structure of the site and filled the site pages with high-quality content. Increased the transaction rate — corrected the shortcomings of the logical construction of the sales funnel. Connected Measurement Protocol. Created tag pages. Made a list of basic points on technical optimization of the site.

The Result

Increased traffic by 463.59%. Increased the number of transactions by 59% in six months and increased profits by 277%.

Testimonials

Sergey Babenishev, CEO Tricolor

We have had negative experiences with agencies. We did not want to repeat the same mistakes. We were choosing between Netpeak and another company. We decided on Netpeak because:

They have a very cool portfolio, and if such large clients trusted them with their sites, then we should do well too. They're developers. To me, it makes a huge difference what tools the company uses. For those who don't know — they developed Serpstat and Ringostat. In fact, they have a lot more, but as a customer, I use these. They are professionals. Great experience and a huge staff that is constantly growing. The largest number of certificates from Google. I liked the attitude of the manager, who called us for a year and insisted on working with us. The price was lower than the competitor's by 10-15%.

{"0":{"lid":"1531306243545","ls":"10","loff":"","li_type":"nm","li_name":"name","li_ph":"Your name","li_req":"y","li_nm":"name"},"1":{"lid":"1573230091466","ls":"20","loff":"","li_type":"ph","li_name":"phone","li_title":"Your phone","li_req":"y","li_masktype":"a","li_nm":"phone"},"2":{"lid":"1573567927671","ls":"30","loff":"y","li_type":"in","li_name":"surname","li_ph":"Фамилия","li_req":"y","li_nm":"surname"},"3":{"lid":"1531306540094","ls":"40","loff":"","li_type":"in","li_name":"domain","li_ph":"site.com","li_nm":"domain"},"4":{"lid":"1573230077755","ls":"50","loff":"","li_type":"em","li_name":"email","li_ph":"email","li_req":"y","li_nm":"email"},"5":{"lid":"1575903646714","ls":"60","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"comment","li_value":"Автоматический коммент: заявка из блога, без пользовательского комментария","li_nm":"comment"},"6":{"lid":"1575903664523","ls":"70","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"lead_channel_id","li_value":"24","li_nm":"lead_channel_id"},"7":{"lid":"1584374224865","ls":"80","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"ip","li_nm":"ip"},"8":{"lid":"1609939804226","ls":"90","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"post_id","li_nm":"post_id"}} Get your free consultation

Read more: