How to Increase Sales by 45% and Recover 27 Listings: A Case Study of Collaboration in the Health Care Category on Amazon

Today’s consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality cosmetics and nutritional supplements. However, the market is crowded, and it can be difficult for companies selling genuinely effective products to stand out among the many options.

We help companies not only sell more but also build long-term relationships with customers. The latter is key to sustainable growth and success, especially in the beauty and nutrition niche.

Project: A cosmetics store in the health care category.

Promotion period: November 2022 – April 2023.

Promotion region: USA.

Service: Brand relaunch and full launch of new offers on a turnkey basis.

Project team: Angelina Gagarina (Project Manager) and Maxym Popov (Amazon Specialist).

Our client

The client was a health and beauty supply store in the health care category, with an average order value of $90. The main features of this project were the high levels of competition in the niche and the need to strictly comply with Amazon’s documentation and product design requirements.

Reason for service request

The client reached out to us with a whole host of issues: they faced systematic listing suspensions and low conversion rates on Amazon. Not only that, but they also struggled with poor visibility on the platform due to insufficient content optimization and a lack of reviews.

As the report shows, a significant portion of traffic and sales came from only one page, while the rest weren’t performing optimally. This indicated a lack of content optimization on other pages in the store and poor promotion from external sources.

The promotional objectives

After the account audit, we prepared a detailed report with a list of tasks and a work plan.

Restore blocked listings. Increase product visibility. Launch new products. Increase total sales by 30%. Improve visual design and brand awareness.

Promotion strategy: how to ensure stable sales growth

In our marketing strategy, we focused on several key elements that would encourage stable growth:

Building trust in the brand through quality content, reviews, and collaborations with influencers and health and beauty experts.

Precise audience segmentation to create personalized advertising campaigns and effective target customer engagement.

Sales funnel optimization so consumers can easily find the right product, get all the information they need, and feel confident before making a purchase.

Increasing the average order value through cross-selling strategies, upsells, and special offers for repeat customers.

We took the following steps to promote the client’s products.

Fully optimized listings with a focus on relevant keywords.

Search queries play a key role in how potential buyers find a product. Without proper optimization, even a high-quality product can go unnoticed.

This step involved analyzing competitors and trends to include the most effective words and phrases in listing titles, bullets, and descriptions.

The result: Listings ranked higher and were more visible in search results, thus driving more organic traffic.

Created professional visual content and updated the client’s corporate identity.

Buyers make decisions in seconds, and visuals play a key role. We created high-quality images, infographics, and videos that:

Met modern Amazon standards

Demonstrated the product in action, which builds trust

Helped the product to stand out from the competition

The result: The conversion rates improved, as customers were able to get all the information they needed without having to read long descriptions.

Prepared a complete package of recovery documentation and protected listings from suspension.

Amazon strictly monitors all listings for product compliance with platform policies. Often, listings can be suspended due to certificate inconsistencies, lack of authority to sell, or complaints from competitors. We prepared for this by providing the client with the following:

Verification and preparation of compliance certificates

Trademark registration (brand registry)

Action plans for quick unblocking

The result: The risk of blocking is reduced, and, if necessary, rapid sales recovery will be possible.

Consistently optimized advertising campaigns.

Advertising on Amazon is not a one-time setup but a dynamic process that requires constant analysis and adjustment. The competition tends to change, keywords become more expensive, and customers change their behavior.

There may be several repercussions if ads are not constantly optimized:

Advertising costs can increase without increasing profits.

Keywords can lose relevance.

Competitors may take up space in the search results, displacing your product.

Provided a program for collecting testimonials to increase customer confidence in products.

Testimonials are social proof that influences customer decisions. We implemented the following:

Legal methods of collecting reviews (Amazon Vine is a program for fast and, most importantly, legal receipt of reviews and feedback requests.)

Automated requests through email newsletters

The result: Positive reviews increased as customers’ trust in the products grew, improving the products’ positions in search results.

Team strategy

For this project, we adopted a comprehensive promotion strategy that spanned eight key areas.

We conducted a detailed competitive and niche analysis.

Before launching marketing activities, it is important to know the dominant trends, the main competitors, and their strengths and weaknesses.

What we did:

Studied the top ten competitors in the category using Helium 10, Jungle Scout, additional Amazon analytics programs, and Amazon’s internal analytics.

Analyzed competitors’ products, pricing, reviews, keywords, and promotional strategies.

Identified unfilled niches and potential opportunities for unique product items.

The result: The data provided the basis for further product development and optimization and the launch of the advertising campaign.

We created five new products with variations that were in demand.

Through market research, we determined the most popular product formats and identified the additional variations that would increase the average order value.

What we did:

Created five new products, each with different volume options (small, medium, and large) for different categories of customers.

Conducted A/B testing of names and packaging for optimal selection.

Helped optimize logistics costs for efficient delivery and higher margins.

The result: We expanded the product line and increased conversion rates.

We completely updated the store’s corporate identity and created infographics.

For Amazon stores, having a strong corporate identity and high-quality visual content that champions that identity is a must. It will significantly increase customers’ trust in a brand and boost conversion rates.

What we did:

Created a single visual style for images, infographics, and A+ content (a feature Amazon offers to improve the visuals and quality of product descriptions).

Updated the logo, color scheme, and visual elements on the brand’s page in the Amazon Store.

Created infographics for each product that highlight its features, such as how it compares to the competition, how to use it, and what it can do for you.

The result: Ad CTR (the ratio of the number of clicks on ad links to the number of ad impressions in search results) increased by 18%, and the listings conversion rate increased by 23% due to improved visual content. These improvements were achieved in less than 2 months.

We created unique descriptions and SEO keyword lists for each product.

Listing optimization is critical for product visibility in Amazon search.

What we did:

Collected keywords using Helium 10, Brand Analytics, and Seller Tools.

Created unique descriptions and booklets (blocks of text with additional product descriptions) that not only met SEO requirements but also emphasized the benefits of the product.

Made structured changes to A+ content to improve the user experience. We also created technical requirements for the designer according to the competitive marketing in the niche. Then, we worked with the designer to implement images that answered customer questions.

The result: Organic traffic increased by 28% just three months after updating the SEO keyword list for the listings.

We restored 27 suspended listings.

Product suspensions are one of the most painful problems for Amazon sellers and often result in significant losses.

What we did:

Identified top reasons for suspension (category rules violations, customer complaints, missing certificates).

Prepared and submitted official appeals through Amazon’s Seller Central.

Updated product certification and Amazon policy compliance.

The result: In total, 27 products were reinstated, preserving the company’s sales and customer base.

We created recommendations for video content on Amazon.

Video content improves interaction with potential customers and increases trust.

What we did:

Analyzed competitor videos and their effectiveness.

Created scripts for promotional and demonstration videos.

Provided recommendations for editing and integrating videos into listings.

The result: After adding videos of key products, conversion increased by 16%.

We launched an ad campaign with weekly optimization.

What we did:

Created PPC campaigns focused on relevant keywords.

Utilized Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display for different stages of the funnel. These are the three main types of ads on Amazon Advertising that help sellers promote their products and increase their visibility in search and product pages.

We analyzed and adjusted bids on a weekly basis, eliminating irrelevant requests.

The result: Advertising profitability increased with a 12% decrease in ACOS, alongside steady traffic growth. ACOS (Advertising Cost of Sales) is a metric of Amazon advertising performance that measures how much you spend on advertising for every dollar of sales.

We developed and implemented a feedback collection plan.

Customer feedback and reviews are a form of social proof that confirms the quality of a product. They play a critical role in influencing customer decisions.

What we did:

Utilized Amazon Vine and sent out automated requests for reviews.

Implemented an email campaign to encourage customers to leave reviews.

Tracked negative reviews and provided quick customer support.

The result: There was a twofold increase in the number of reviews, and the average rating improved from 4.1 to 4.6.

Promotion results

Overall sales went up by 45%. Listing optimization, improved visual content, and effective advertising campaigns significantly increased sales, resulting in steady growth. CTR increased by 18%, and conversions rose by 23%. The updated design, as well as the high-quality images, videos, and infographics, improved the customer experience, resulting in increased ad CTR and listing conversion. We reinstated 27 listings and launched 19 new products. Effective handling of complaints allowed us to reinstate banned products, and market analysis helped us successfully launch new high-demand products. Content updates and a focus on SEO optimization played an important role. We not only changed the visual component of the listings but also worked intensely on the semantics and structure of the pages to make them as attractive as possible to customers and Amazon’s algorithms. The account health greatly improved. All of the actions taken cumulatively improved account metrics, which allowed us to increase FBA storage limits and improve logistics capabilities. FBA limits restrict the amount of goods stored in Amazon warehouses for sellers using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA).

What are the logistics capabilities of the account? Amazon offers several shipping options: Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). Amazon stores, packs, and ships the goods. Fulfillment by Merchant (FBM). The seller is responsible for delivery. Amazon Global Logistics (AGL). International shipping through Amazon. Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF). Amazon fulfills orders from other platforms (e. g., Shopify).

The store page generated its first sales.

An effectively designed brand page and external traffic brought the first conversions from the store page, opening up new opportunities for further scaling.





Issues with the account and listings were resolved, and the account rating improved.Below is the Account Health page, where listings (product pages on the Amazon Marketplace) experiencing problems in the Amazon system are flagged. It also shows the risk of account suspension.

The results after resolving all account and listing issues and increasing the account rating

Feedback on Cooperation

Angelina Gagarina, Project Manager

We were able to achieve these remarkable results thanks to the team and constructive interaction with the client. This project’s success is due not only to our expertise but also to the clear vision of the client, who was actively involved in the process, quickly provided the necessary data, and trusted our solutions. This case study is an excellent example of how the right strategy, updated content, and competent communication can deliver real results. We are proud of this collaboration because, together with the client, we were able to not only achieve sales growth but also create a stable system of brand development in the marketplace.

Owner of the cosmetics store

I am happy with the results. The team not only restored my suspended listings but also helped to increase sales significantly. It was a pleasure to work with professionals!

Conclusions