What is Amazon Moments: A Comprehensive Guide to Rewards and Engagement Strategies

Launched in February 2019, the Amazon Moments program allows brands and developers to create campaigns that automatically reward users for reaching specific goals or completing tasks. In this article, I’ll discuss Amazon Moments and its key features and provide examples of how to use it.

What is Amazon Moments?

Amazon Moments is a loyalty program launched by Amazon that allows developers to reward users for completing certain actions in their apps or websites. Rewards can include physical goods, electronic gift cards, and other types of incentives. The goal of the program is to increase user engagement and retention by providing motivating incentives.

Amazon Moments enables businesses to set specific customer actions to reward, choosing the reward type and defining the cost-per-action (CPA) for completed actions. Once a customer completes the action, Amazon handles reward delivery directly to them, providing a seamless engagement experience.

How it works

Cost and Pricing Model

Amazon Moments operates on a Cost-Per-Action (CPA) pricing model. This means that businesses only pay when a customer completes the desired action, such as making a purchase, subscribing, or engaging with content. Here’s how it works in detail:

Flexible Budgeting: Companies can set their CPA based on what they’re willing to spend to achieve each completed action. This allows businesses to control their budget effectively, only paying for actions that drive value. Reward Cost Management: The reward cost is part of the CPA, which includes the price of the reward and Amazon’s fulfillment and shipping fees. Amazon Moments automatically manages the logistics of delivering the reward to the customer, making the process streamlined. Global Reach Without Extra Cost: Amazon Moments offers global reward delivery across Amazon’s network, meaning businesses don’t incur extra costs for international reward fulfillment. This allows companies to scale their campaigns globally without increasing CPA. Optimization and ROI: Since the pricing model is based on completed actions, companies can track how effective the rewards are in motivating customer behavior, allowing them to optimize campaigns for better ROI.

By paying only for successful customer actions, Amazon Moments’ CPA model helps businesses achieve efficient, result-oriented marketing campaigns without overspending.

Benefits of Amazon Moments

Brands can use Amazon Moments to assign consumers specific tasks, such as completing a level in a mobile app game, rating a product, or completing a purchase. By encouraging customers to execute desirable behaviors, businesses will increase customer engagement and loyalty.

Using APIs, developers can incorporate Amazon Moments into their applications or digital goods with ease. Amazon Moments is a great option for international marketing since it can reward customers anywhere. The service can be used on various platforms, such as websites, iOS, and Android, to access a large user base. As a component of the Amazon ecosystem, Moments uses cutting-edge security and dependability technologies to guarantee a high degree of confidence in data security. There are a variety of awards, such as tangible objects, Amazon gift cards, or other prizes provided directly from Amazon to consumers. This will ensure a high degree of satisfaction among end users. Amazon Moments offers tools to assess ROI and other key performance indicators. You can use these to monitor the effectiveness of your campaigns.

It also has a few disadvantages:

For small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular, the program’s participation fees may be costly. Time and money are needed to create and implement a successful campaign.

Examples of Amazon Moments usage

Brands may use Amazon Moments to launch campaigns that use tailored rewards to increase customer engagement and loyalty. Here are a few instances of its application:

Companies can use Amazon Moments to encourage customers to write product reviews . For instance, they can give consumers who leave reviews a discount code for their subsequent purchases.

. For instance, they can give consumers who leave reviews a discount code for their subsequent purchases. Mobile apps can promote downloads and frequent use by providing prizes through Amazon Moments for completing activities or gaming levels.

by providing prizes through Amazon Moments for completing activities or gaming levels. Through Amazon Moments, brands can arrange short-term promotions that reward first-time customers with unique presents for responding quickly to offers.

Amazon Moments Success Stories

Here are a few usage examples from well-known brands:

The Washington Post ran an Amazon Moments campaign to attract new subscribers by giving them an Amazon Echo Dot as a welcome gift. Disney launched a promotion that rewarded participants in “Disney Heroes: Battle Mode” with a $5 Amazon gift card upon reaching level 15.

According to Disney User Acquisition Manager Andy Jennings, “We tested Amazon Moments alongside our normal user acquisition and were impressed with its returns – we increased net revenue 6.8x by offering players $5 Amazon credit for reaching Team Level 15 in the game. The integration was simple and quick for our dev team to implement. We’re looking forward to trying Amazon Moments again in the future both as an acquisition and retention tool.”

Discovery Channel offered its customers $25 on Amazon in exchange for 10 hours of content consumption through its app. The results were impressive. With the Amazon Moments offer, Discovery GO saw an immediate boost in the top of the funnel for Shark Week with a 73% increase in app installs.

Tips and best practices

Choose Awards.

Selecting the right rewards is essential for a successful Amazon Moments campaign. The rewards should align with your target audience’s interests and the action you want to encourage. By choosing appealing rewards, you can effectively motivate customers to complete the desired action, increasing engagement and customer satisfaction.

Use Time Limits.

Implementing time limits creates a sense of urgency, encouraging users to act quickly to earn their reward. Setting a deadline for completing the required action can drive faster engagement and increase the chances of users participating in your campaign within a specified period.

A/B Test.

A/B testing allows you to compare different versions of your campaign to see which one performs better. By testing various reward options, time limits, or messages, you can gather data on user preferences and optimize your campaign for higher engagement and conversions. This iterative approach helps refine your strategy to maximize results.

How to connect features of Amazon Moments

To create effective reward campaigns, connect the Amazon Moments program to your app or website. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Register on the Amazon Developer Console. Sign up as a developer on the Amazon Developer Console. Then create a new project or select an existing one.

Step 2: Integrate the SDK (Software Development Kit). Download and install the Amazon Moments SDK, which is available for various platforms, such as iOS, Android, and the web. Next, integrate the SDK into your app or website by following the instructions for the relevant platform.

Step 3: Set up the campaign.

Log in to the Amazon Moments Console.

Create a new Amazon Moments campaign by selecting the goals users must achieve to receive rewards (e.g., completing a level in a game, registering as a new member, making a purchase, etc.).

Choose the type of reward (physical goods, electronic gift cards, etc.) and set up delivery parameters.

Step 4: Configure triggers and events.

Use the SDK to define events in your app or website that will trigger rewards. These can be achieving specific goals, bringing in new users, or other significant actions.

Set up triggers to determine when and how often users can receive rewards.

Step 5: Test the integration.

Verify the SDK integration and campaign settings in a test environment.

Ensure that rewards are correctly given after achieving defined goals.

Step 6: Launch the campaign.

After successful testing, launch the campaign in a live environment.

Monitor the campaign’s performance using analytics in the Amazon Moments Console.

Step 7: Monitor and optimize.

Analyze engagement and retention data.

Optimize campaigns based on the collected data, and make necessary adjustments to enhance their effectiveness.

Step 8: Provide user support.

Provide support for users who have problems receiving rewards.

Regularly update campaigns by adding new goals and rewards to maintain user interest.

By following these steps, you can effectively integrate Amazon Moments features into your app or website and enjoy increased user engagement and retention.

Common Mistakes

Choosing Irrelevant Rewards: Selecting rewards that don't align with the target audience's interests can lead to low engagement. Understanding what motivates your users and picking rewards that resonate with them is essential to encourage action. Not Setting Clear Goals: Campaigns may lack focus without a well-defined objective, such as increasing sign-ups or purchases. Clear goals help design compelling moments and measure the campaign's success. Ignoring A/B Testing: Skipping A/B testing can result in missed opportunities for optimization. Testing different elements (e.g., rewards, messaging, timing) provides valuable insights and can significantly improve campaign performance. Lack of Time Limits: Not setting a time limit can reduce the urgency for users to act, leading to delayed engagement. Time limits create a sense of immediacy and help encourage quicker responses. Underestimating Budget Needs: Incorrectly calculating the cost-per-action or reward budget can lead to overspending or insufficient funding, limiting the reach and effectiveness of the campaign. Proper budgeting ensures that rewards are available throughout the campaign and align with your target CPA. Poor Communication of Rewards: If users aren't informed about the reward or how to earn it, they may not feel motivated to participate. Ensure that messaging around the reward and actions required is clear, engaging, and easy to understand.

The bottom line

Amazon Moments, launched in February 2019, is a loyalty program designed to boost user engagement and retention by rewarding users for completing specific actions. The key features of Amazon Moments:

Rewards for actions in apps or websites.

Incentives include physical goods, electronic gift cards, etc.

Easy API integration for developers.

International marketing is supported across various platforms.

High security and reliability, as it is within the Amazon ecosystem.

It includes tools for monitoring ROI and performance.

The benefits of using this program include increased customer engagement and loyalty, flexibility in the types of rewards offered, and extensive reach with global applicability. It does have certain drawbacks, such as potentially high participation fees. Time and resources are also required for campaign creation and implementation. Examples on how to use it: