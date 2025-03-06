How to Beat the Competition and Increase Revenue by 1.5 Times: A Case Study of Etsy Promotion for the Hair Accessories Niche

Niche: Hair accessories. Promotion period: February 2023 – March 2024. Region: Worldwide. Service: Etsy Marketing Services.

The Client

For this project, the client was a Ukrainian manufacturer specializing in creating unique hair accessories that combine aesthetics, practicality, and modern trends. By using braided elements that complement or shape the hairstyle, their accessories are not just a style detail but a way of self-expression. Their products are also handmade using high-quality materials.

The Challenge

The client approached Netpeak Agencies Group because they were experiencing low sales on Etsy, an online marketplace where buyers worldwide search for unique goods, art, and antiques.

The store had successfully launched on the platform but later began to lose its search rankings and, as a result, sales and revenue. It also struggled with effective listing optimization and advertising through Etsy Ads.

A listing is a type of product page where the seller posts information about the product, such as photos, a detailed description, price, customization options (if any), and shipping information. Visitors see listings in Etsy search in response to their query. Listing owners can promote their listings through an internal advertising platform.

Interestingly, our partner's business was facing intense competition from former partners. Nevertheless, the brand remained focused on its advantage, which is the handmade and unique nature of the products.

We were confident that with quality products and strategic promotion, we could quickly achieve our goals. Here is what we aimed to do:

Stabilize sales and increase orders on Etsy. Increase sales and store visibility compared to competitors. Improve SEO optimization of listings and Etsy ads to attract more customers.

The Solution

We began with a comprehensive audit of the store, its listings, and advertising strategies. A comprehensive analysis of the account allowed us to identify key issues and areas for growth.

Etsy advertising strategy:

SEO of listings. We offered to update the keyword list and optimize tags, titles, and descriptions to increase the store's visibility on Etsy. Media content update. We recommended creating new main images and infographics that highlight the uniqueness of the products. This will increase their attractiveness to buyers. Advertising optimization on Etsy. We offered to set up advertising campaigns for listings with new tags, analyze their effectiveness, and optimize them. Improving storefront design. We provided some ideas for store redesign: Creating an SEO-optimized section.

Updating shop policies and other sections of the store. Launching coupons and promotions. We suggested introducing regular promotions and discount coupons to stimulate sales and attract new customers. Expanding the assortment. Based on a competitive analysis, we recommended introducing some promising new products.

1. Changing the store language

We found that the default language of the store was Russian, which limited the store from reaching a more international audience.

So, with the help of the support team, we changed the store language to English, which allowed us to translate listings for customers automatically. As a result, by the third month of collaboration, traffic had increased by 25%. It also eliminated the need for the team to translate content manually.

2. Reindexing the store

By removing certain listings, we were able to move the store from the Hair Jewelry category to the more relevant Hair Extensions category. This allowed us to improve the visibility of the products in Etsy search and better compete on the platform.

3. Etsy store design update

We prepared the technical requirements for the store design update, including the following elements:

Media content

Text content

Store sections

Store policies

The changes increased the store's visual appeal and therefore the customers’ confidence in the products.

4. Listings and tags optimization

The team analyzed the effectiveness of existing tags, collected new tags, and updated the listings. This improved the visibility of products in search and attracted more relevant traffic.

tag is a word or short phrase (up to 20 characters) that describes a product. Etsy then uses these tags to match the products to buyer searches. You can add up to 13 tags per listing, but be sure to use only accurate and relevant words (for example, hair bows for girls).

5. Coupons and promotions

We launched a schedule of regular three-day promotions that kept customers interested and drove sales.

Promotions go a long way in increasing product visibility on Etsy, as discounted products are included in the popular Special Offers - On Sale filter used by most customers.

A discount timer creates a sense of urgency, encouraging quick purchases and increasing conversions.

An example of a discount timer on a listing

6. Optimizing Etsy ad campaigns

We removed ineffective listings from ad campaigns, optimized ad keywords, and tested various discount strategies:

25% off for 3 days

35% off for 3 days

45% off for 3 days

After successful testing, the company increased the number of listings in the ads and optimized the budget, resulting in better profitability (increased ROAS).

7. Expanding our product range

A thorough market and competitor analysis allowed us to identify key trends, consumer preferences, and potential growth opportunities. Based on this data, we provided the client with specific ideas for expanding their product assortment and creating new products. This increased the store's competitiveness.

The Result

1. The number of unique tags increased by 591. As a result, the store attracts more relevant traffic through search query optimization.

Store statistics at the beginning of the project (February 2023)

Statistics after one year of cooperation with Netpeak (February 2024)

2. The total number of visits increased by 24% compared to the previous year. This indicates an increase in brand awareness and a highly effective promotion strategy.

3. Orders increased by 80%, meaning the store acquires customers more effectively with the possibility of increasing conversions on the website.

4. The conversion rate increased by 44%, indicating an improvement in the quality of listings and ads.

5. Turnover increased by 49%.

6. The number of orders from Etsy Ads continues to grow as the ad budget increases. The promotions have an average ROAS of 7.5, which is higher than the ROAS benchmark.

7. Organic search revenue grew 17% due to the improved SEO strategy and listing optimization.

8. The store outperformed its main competitors, ranking first in 7-day and 30-day sales statistics.

Testimonials

