How to copy from a protected Google sheet in four steps?
We have already confessed that Netpeak has a cult of Spreadsheets. They make your workflow clear, structured, and understandable. And here's a tip for you.

Protecting a sheet prevents you from downloading it or even copying some of its contents in the usual way. The following message appears when you try to copy it:

The following message appears when you try to copy

How to bypass this protection?

Open the protected sheet:

Open the protected sheet:

Switch to table preview mode. Replace everything from edit to preview in the URL:

Replace everything from edit to preview in the URL

Result:

Replace everything from edit to preview in the URL_2

Note: a large sheet may take a while to open because it's a large HTML file.

Select and copy the content as usual: Ctrl+A Ctrl+C.

Paste it into a new sheet:

Paste it into a new sheet

Done. You've got a table almost identical to the original one, with little adjustments to format.

