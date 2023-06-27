How to copy from a protected Google sheet in four steps?

We have already confessed that Netpeak has a cult of Spreadsheets. They make your workflow clear, structured, and understandable. And here's a tip for you.
Protecting a sheet prevents you from downloading it or even copying some of its contents in the usual way. The following message appears when you try to copy it:
How to bypass this protection?
Open the protected sheet:
Switch to table preview mode. Replace everything from edit to preview in the URL:
Result:
Note: a large sheet may take a while to open because it's a large HTML file.
Select and copy the content as usual: Ctrl+A – Ctrl+C.
Paste it into a new sheet:
Done. You've got a table almost identical to the original one, with little adjustments to format.
