Citrus Success Story: How to Increase Revenue by 54.7% with Google Ads Marketing

Service: PPC. Niche: Gadgets and accessories.

Result: The number of transactions has increased by 91.69% with a slightly higher price per click.

The Client

Citrus is a Ukrainian appliance store. It offers a variety of gadgets and accessories. Smartphones, laptops, and headphones, as well as electric bikes and quadcopters, are available there. The company is committed to promoting electric vehicles in Ukraine. Personal urban mobility vehicles are not only for sale; one can rent or test-drive them.

The retail chain includes more than 70 brick-and-mortar stores and the online shop Ctrs.com.ua.

The Challenge

Working with the online store Citrus, we have advertised discount sales dozens of times before. This time we had the task of marketing their New Year promotion. It was necessary to attract the maximum number of interested users to the site.

The goal was brand awareness marketing for a discount page, to buy promotional goods as a result.

The Solution

Usually, "hot" buyers result from search engine marketing. However, the synergy of search, contextual-media network, and remarketing lists always gives the best possible result.

Search Network. Our team has collected semantics related to the New Year. Formed ad groups and spelled out the texts. In search remarketing, we used the accumulated lists of users; together with keywords or dynamic search ads, we reached the maximum target audience and cut off non-interested users. The specifics of targeting in the contextual media network:

targeting sites with good behavioral data (analysis of already accumulated statistics in the account);

targeting users' interests;

targeting keywords related to the sales campaign.

While remarketing in media networks, we segmented the lists according to the purchase cycle stages: from less interested to ready to buy. We used ads with high targeting accuracy on Gmail. Having launched the campaigns, we conducted an interim analysis. Effective targeted ads were enhanced, while ineffective ones were optimized or disabled. A global report followed the end of the campaign.

The Result

While advertising this sale, the traffic growth caused by contextual advertising on Google has increased by 50%. The percentage of branded queries related to the New Year sales went up by 11.65% on the site itself. With a minor increase in cost-per-click (8.48%), the conversion rate was 91.69%. The total number of unique purchases and revenue increased by more than 50%.

