Prom.ua Success Story: Digital Campaign for Mobile App on Facebook

Service: PPC. Niche: mobile application.

Result: the number of installs of the Prom mobile application increased by 52%.

The Client

Prom.ua is the largest marketplace in Ukraine which sells over 100 million products from thousands of entrepreneurs nationwide. Entrepreneurs can sell products in the catalog of the market, on the site created on the Prom platform, and in the mobile application Prom for buyers. Every month it is downloaded 250k+ times and used by more than 1.5 million users. According to SimilarWeb, the app is #1 in the Shopping category in Ukraine.

The Challenge

A client approached us with the task of promoting their mobile application through Facebook.

Objectives:

Increase in the number of app installs from Facebook and reduce their cost (CPI).

Reduced CPA in Facebook retention campaigns.

At the same time, the Facebook account was already well worked out by the Prom team. So we had to dig around to find growth points for the application.

The Solution

Most targeting campaigns included Android 8.1 and above. We expanded the outreach from 5.0 to 8.1 or higher Android versions, which brought in 14% of the new audience. We added division into the female and male audiences, which allowed us to make more personalized ads. The average window of repeat purchase at Prom.ua is 30 days (according to internal statistics of the company). So we increased the audience exclusion up to 28 days in retention campaigns. So the user of the app saw the ads for products two days before he was going to make a new purchase. We added two ads to each group so the Facebook account could be adequately optimized by choosing the most effective ad. We expanded each group's interests to increase the ad audience. We added slideshows and prices for each item in the sales-oriented groups instead of banners. Streamlined the process of replacing the creatives, ideally every 4-6 weeks. Divided the allowable rates of CPA individually for each category of goods after conducting the analysis. Set up the attribution correctly, picking up a single model for all campaigns and groups in the account.

The Result

The number of installs of the Prom mobile application increased by 52%. The installation cost (CPI) has decreased by 10%. Due to application retention campaigns, we reduced CPA by 28% (according to Facebook data).

