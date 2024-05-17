Agency vs. In-House vs. Freelance: What to Choose for Website Maintenance

Agency vs. In-House vs. Freelance: What to Choose for Website Maintenance

It's hard to imagine a modern business that doesn’t use digital marketing. At the same time, it can be challenging for owners and managers to effectively allocate the budget across various advertising channels and combine different activities into a single communication strategy.

And most importantly, who will implement it all with minimal risk?

Should business owners learn the art of advertising themselves, create a marketing department, or outsource the tasks entirely? Or perhaps, they should use a hybrid model?

In this article, I will answer these questions and help you make your choice using the proven SWOT analysis method. I'll break down the pros and cons of each model according to your tasks, goals, and current stage of business development.

Here is an article by Artem Borodatiuk, founder of Netpeak Group, on whether to hire an agency or create an in-house team.

What to choose? Digital marketing implementation models

Let’s talk about the most common scenarios.

1. Freelance.

A freelancer works on a temporary contract basis. Typically, this is project work or work on tasks that are limited in time and scope.

Freelancers organize their own workflow and may be involved in multiple projects for different clients at the same time.

2. In-house.

This is a marketing team that is formed as a separate department of the company and integrated into the operational and business culture of a particular company.

3. Agency.

A dedicated marketing company that is focused on processes and has expertise and proven solutions.

Agencies have a clear structure and a wide range of digital services. They offer clients a community of experts, case studies, and data on projects of various sizes and directions.

4. Hybrid model.

This allows for different variations of collaboration with freelancers, in-house teams, and agencies.

What for? Business objectives for digital marketing

Of course, the list of goals can be quite long with all the different options. Let me highlight the five most important goals:

Increase online presence and brand awareness.

Search engine optimization, media campaigns, and content marketing are all aimed at increasing brand visibility in search engines and social media.

Attract the target audience and increase conversion rates.

Advertising campaigns are designed to drive traffic and encourage the audience to perform a specific, targeted action on the website.

Increase sales and revenue.

E-commerce strategies implemented through digital channels serve this goal.

Interact with customers and retain their loyalty.

Content and communication strategies can help build relationships with customers; use it to inform them about new products and services and encourage customer loyalty.

Perform data analytics and analyze marketing effectiveness.

By implementing tools to measure and analyze the success of marketing campaigns, it is possible to further improve the chosen methods of brand and product promotion.

How to choose contractors for website maintenance

Let me offer you a reliable and proven method of decision-making: a SWOT analysis.

Table for selecting contractors by SWOT analysis

SWOT Analysis Factors Parameters Freelance In-House Agency Strengths • Expertise and experience A team of specialists with diverse specializations and project experience partially yes yes • Resources Availability of a wide range of tools, technologies, and resources to improve the results of marketing campaigns no yes yes • A wide range of services and an integrated approach no partially yes • ControlTeam and results management partially yes partially • TransparencyInvolving clients in processes and decision-making no yes yes • Understanding the brand and business no yes yes • Flexibility Selection of specialists on a project basis, quick rotation no yes yes • Cost savings Reduced marketing costs yes no no SWOT Analysis Factors Parameters Freelance In-House Agency Weaknesses • High costs Total budget no partially yes • Communication risks Misunderstandings due to mismatched expectations, also due to remoteness and/or a large number of intermediaries yes no partially • Limited resources yes partially no • Lack of ideas, perspective, or experience yes partially no • Delay in implementation yes no no • Quality risk Failure to meet expectations or unreliability yes no no SWOT Analysis Factors Parameters Freelance In-House Agency Opportunities • Wide access to expertiseKnowledge and experience from specialists in various fields no partially yes • Global access to a choice of specialists no partially yes • Integration of marketing efforts with other functional departments of the company no yes partially • Quick adaptation to business and market needs partially yes yes SWOT Analysis Factors Parameters Freelance In-House Agency Threats • Dependence on an external vendor yes no yes • Loss of key executives yes partially no • Risk of unmet expectations yes no no • Instability due to changes in work schedules yes no no • Confidentiality issues yes no no

An effective hybrid model

In my experience, a combination of in-house and agency work produces optimal results and implementation time. I will therefore focus on this model.

There are certain conditions that need to be met for the collaboration to be as effective as possible: A clear understanding of the overall goal. It should be clear, measurable, and specific. A clear division of roles. Who is responsible for what processes, and which party performs what types of tasks. Setting expectations on both sides and reviewing the results at the end of the reporting period. A point of contact on the client side. There should be one person that both parties agree on and with whom all important issues are resolved and goals are agreed upon. Lack of internal competition. Both the company and the agency want to produce beneficial results for the business. It's not a talent competition; it's a team effort. Mutual respect and partnership. There should be regular brainstorming sessions, the sharing of thoughts and ideas, and a joint search for the best decision. Considering the strengths and capabilities of both teams. The agency should have extensive experience working with various projects, topics, and marketing tools. They should be flexible and have a vision of the market and general market trends. The in-house team should have detailed and deep expertise in its niche.

Conclusions

The most common models used to implement digital marketing are freelance, in-house, agency and hybrid models.

Freelance. In-house. Agency. Hybrid model.

Goals are a crucial part of any marketing strategy. These are the goals most companies set for digital marketing:

Increase online presence and brand awareness. Attract the target audience and increase conversion rates. Increase sales and revenue. Interact with customers and retain their loyalty. Perform data analytics and analyze marketing effectiveness.

A SWOT analysis will help you choose the most suitable contractors for maintaining your website. Use the table provided in the article to easily conduct a SWOT analysis.

The cooperation between the in-house team and the agency is important to ensure productive and timely results. Here are some conditions that will make the cooperation as effective as possible: