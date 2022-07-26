The Econom Service Success story: How to Advertise Products for HoReCa and Reach a Return on Investment in the First Month of Work

Service: PPC. Niche: HoReCa — Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes/Catering.

Result: The client's orders doubled 10-15 days after the campaign launch.

The Client

Econom Service sells household goods for HoReCa and home. The company has been operating in the retail sector for more than 17 years and has been in the wholesale market for several years. Among the clients: cafes, bars, restaurants, hotels, recreation centers, beauty salons, medical institutions, and children's entertainment centers.

The Challenge

Together with the client, we set the following goals:

Attracting new regular customers in the B2B segment;

Month-over-month sales growth;

Increase in average paycheck and income, as well as brand awareness.

The company's site is built on the Ukrainian platform prom.ua. For Internet marketers, working with the platform involves some difficulties. For example, there is no possibility to install custom code and use Google Tag Manager to set up event tracking.

But there are alternatives for setting up the minimum kit necessary for promotion: Google Analytics, Pixel for Facebook, dynamic remarketing, and the ability to create a product feed for the Facebook Catalogue and Merchant Center.

The Solution

On Google Ads, we have set up tools like:

Smart Shopping. Initially, the product campaign worked for all the products on the site. After collecting statistics, we divided Smart Shopping into product categories for greater efficiency. Search campaigns. We set up a regular search campaign, a dynamic campaign for priority categories, and a branded advertising campaign. We set up a contextual media network Discovery Ads campaign to attract new customers to the site and increase brand awareness.

For Facebook and Instagram, we set up campaigns with the strategy of «Conversions» (sales of goods from the catalog) with targeting:

New users — «Horeca» interests narrowed by «Wholesale» interests and «Engaged Buyers» behaviors.

New users — business owners, office managers, restaurant administrators, directors, etc.

All visitors to the site in the last 14 days who looked at the product card but didn't make a purchase — dynamic remarketing.

The Result

According to Google and Facebook analytics, profit has increased by 315%. The price per click on Google Ads has decreased by 42%, and on Facebook — by 4%. For advertising on social networks and Google Ads in the first month, the project reached a ROMI of 38%. At the end of the campaign, this figure reached 226%. Over five months, the percentage of returning to the site users averaged 19%, with consistent monthly growth.

Testimonials

Anastasia Kulieva, Head of Marketing at Econom Service:

When starting the cooperation, there were doubts about advertising profitability since it is not our tailored site, although the niche falls within a competency. We had to consider the specifics of client service. There are sales representatives and customers in our niche who are used to shopping offline. Luckily, Netpeak dispelled our fears from the first month by proving advertising can also bring clients to our niche. The most memorable was a sharp increase in orders. 10-15 days after signing the contract, the number of orders doubled.

Read more: