We have started the cooperation with this medical products online store in late April. Before that this customer had an experience of working on site promotion with other agencies, but he wasn’t pleased with the results. We got the link profile, which was built by another studio. We don’t have the information about gross profit before our cooperation. Tracking the effectiveness of investments in advertising (ROI) wasn’t being made by the client.

We had the following goals

Website traffic raise;

Sales amount raise;

Reduction in spending on the old links profile.

What kind of work was made?

At the beginning the client remade his website (completely changed the url-address structure, directory and filters structure on the site, design). All changes were introduced under our direction and all works were carried out exactly on webite with the new structure. The full technical audit of the site was made: the internal link structure analysis, website check for broken links and different duplicates (text, meta tags, headings), and other works on analyzing the technical component, which list is available on this page.

Very high-quality texts for the main landing pages were also written, unique meta tags and titles for all pages were complied. Implementation of all the changes was involved in the client's site developers, and therefore the process was a little stretched out in time. While the works on the implementation of SEO audit were being made, we were engaged in the links weight and accurate cleaning analysis. Spendings on the old links profile have been reduced by more than 35%.

To attract more traffic was composed a great semantic core, emphasis is not placed on specific product categories - work was carried out on all types of complex.

Semantic kernel is constantly expanding through the Serpstat and adjusted based on the conversion data. The site was implemented internal linking system developed by Netpeak. Phrases in relinking continually updated. To attract more traffic a huge keywords list was composed.

The emphasis wan’t placed on some specific product categories – the work was carried out on all types in complex. Keywords list is constantly expanding through the Serpstat and adjusted based on the conversion data. The site was implemented the internal linking system developed by Netpeak. Phrases in the interlinking are continually updated. Analysis of calls at the moment, unfortunately, is not configured.

Below there is a comparison of KPI for the period from June 30 to October 31: And traffic growth graph over the last 3 months:

We can study the result for 4 months (from July to October 2013 inclusive):

Average margin for all commodity groups according to the client: 17%;

Ecommerce income: $49,358.

Promotion spending: $6,363.

ROI = ((Profit × Margin) - Client’s Spending) / Client’s Spending = (($49,358 × 17%) - $6,363 / $6,363 = 132%.

