Service: SEO promotion with monthly fee.

Niche: household appliances. : household appliances.

Result: traffic from search increased by 30,8%, ROMI is 1130%.

The client

This case is for beginning online stores or the story of what happens when a client comes to us in a highly competitive niche. So, the internal optimization work was done, the air conditioners category was taken first, because summer is coming. Now the number of categories involved is constantly expanding. Work on internal optimization isn’t finished yet and will continue for a long time — we are once again faced with the complexity of some of the things implementation in the engine Joomla of earlier versions + VirtueMart. Also there were given recommendations for the functional, which realization involved experts on the client side.

The challenge

To increase traffic and conversions from organic search.

The solution

General analysis of competitors. To better understand the theme, learn the niche and build initial project development strategy, we conducted analysis of competitors using basic criteria of evaluation and comparison of the site. Structure extension. To increase the visibility of the site on the search, it is necessary to expand the semantic core and rank on new queries, which means creating the necessary landing pages for each. Since the site is single brand, there were limitations, and it was not possible to make a branched structure. So, we have expanded it with subcategories. Backlinks. At the beginning of cooperation, we inquired priority categories from client for promotion and created strategy for building up natural and permanent backlinks for the upcoming months of partnership.

The result

We had information only for the number of transactions and for income, and now the code also calculates the full order form, and shows the unique purchases and their amount.

Сomparison with the original data isn’t possible because the phone calls analytics was set relatively recent. Here we can see traffic comparison for the same periods. In all cases (traffic, transactions) we count non-branded search traffic from Odessa region. So, we got:

Calls: 328 target calls according to Ringostat.

328 target calls according to Ringostat. Percentage of calls into sales convertibility according to customer: 90%.

90%. Average check for call-order according to customer: $296.

$296. Income from calls according to this information: $87,000.

$87,000. Profit according to this information, taking into account the margin: $5,568.

$5,568. Total profit (ecommerce + calls): $6,131.

$6,131. Traffic from search: increased by 30,2%.

increased by 30,2%. ROMI: 1130%.

Such high rates due to the fact that the project has just passed the first stage of development and there is a low base effect. We understand that this effect is impossible to get for the home appliances online stores that are promoted for a long time. But this post would be useful for those people, who are just going to take the first steps in the development of their online stores and in the internet marketing.

