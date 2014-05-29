Service: SEO.

Niche: bicycles and bicycle details. Niche is seasonal.

Result: traffic insreased by 652%, ROMI is 158%.

The client

Client used to work with another agency before. In early 2013 he significantly updated his site and came to us. Previously, client used to evaluate effectiveness of an advertising campaign by tracking positions of the specific list of keywords. He also depended on personal feelings: if the calls and sells rising or not.

The challenge

The following goals were set:

Website traffic raise. Sales amount raise.

The Solution

1. Technical SEO-audit was made and implemented:

301 redirection from minor mirror to the main;

optimization of the site structure (type and brand categories);

human friendly URLs were realized and given to the uniform format (available only with closing slash at the end, only lower case letters of the Latin alphabet and numbers were used);

robots.txt file edition;

limitation of indexing pages that are useless for search engines;

XML-sitemap realization, adding it in Google and Yandex webmaster services;

the HTML-sitemap was created;

page 404 was optimized;

the web pages load speed was increased.

2. Content SEO-audit was made and implemented:

Title, Description, Keywords tags and headers h1 for all pages on the site were written (realizing templates generation for similar pages);

headers structure for all site pages was optimized;

pagination optimization;

alt and title attributes for images were written (realizing attribute templates generation for goods images);

internal links optimization (including the broken ones fix);

breadcrumbs were realized;

the microdata format for contact information, breadcrumbs, goods pages, users reviews was used.

Inside the Google Analytics we set goals and enhanced ecommerce. When we finished with the works of the first importance, we started the second, no less important, part of promotion.

The result

Traffic from search insreased by 652% year to year. ROMI is 158%.

