SEO-promotion case of eco-products and natural cosmetics store: ROMI 129%

The Client

The client did not have an offline store or a well-known brand. Brand development came from distribution meetings. At the start, the client only had a young website, which is generally not trusted by search engines. The age of the domain at the time the client came to the company - 1 month. The CMS of the site did not allow to implement all the improvements qualitatively and in a short time.

The Challenge

Our main goal — is to increase sales and revenue for the client:

Increase of targeted traffic to the site. Increase the transaction rate. Increase of average check.

The Solution

Internal optimization of the site. Initially formed a technical audit of the site. Compiled a detailed semantic kernel. Work with content and structure of the site. Optimization of product cards. Rewritten texts for pages of product cards + tab "composition" was hidden for indexing. Setting up a competent cross-linking on the site. Building a quality link profile. Improved usability of the site. Simplified order form. Add additional blocks on different types of pages.

The Result

Sales went from 0 to 57 per month. Turnover increased from 0 to $3440 (only from organic search, not including phone sales). ROMI — 129%.

