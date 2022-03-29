SEO-promotion case of eco-products and natural cosmetics store: ROMI 129%

Niche: health and beauty.
Result: organic search sales increased from 0 to 3440$, ROMI up to 129%.
The Client
The client did not have an offline store or a well-known brand. Brand development came from distribution meetings. At the start, the client only had a young website, which is generally not trusted by search engines. The age of the domain at the time the client came to the company - 1 month. The CMS of the site did not allow to implement all the improvements qualitatively and in a short time.
The Challenge
Our main goal — is to increase sales and revenue for the client:
- Increase of targeted traffic to the site.
- Increase the transaction rate.
- Increase of average check.
The Solution
- Internal optimization of the site. Initially formed a technical audit of the site.
- Compiled a detailed semantic kernel.
- Work with content and structure of the site.
- Optimization of product cards. Rewritten texts for pages of product cards + tab "composition" was hidden for indexing.
- Setting up a competent cross-linking on the site.
- Building a quality link profile.
- Improved usability of the site. Simplified order form. Add additional blocks on different types of pages.
The Result
- Sales went from 0 to 57 per month.
- Turnover increased from 0 to $3440 (only from organic search, not including phone sales).
- ROMI — 129%.
