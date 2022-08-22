The Success Story of La Novale Dress Boutique — ROMI 109% in Two Months

Service: PPC. Niche: sale of evening and wedding dresses.

Result: the cost of the lead was $2 lower than planned.

The Client

La Novale is a Ukrainian evening and wedding dress boutique located in Odesa, which sells both online and at its showroom. Wedding dress sale is a highly competitive business niche with strong seasonality.

The case will be helpful for small and medium-sized businesses with limited marketing budgets.

The Challenge

Lanovale.com is not a conventional online store. The site contains product cards with the article number for each dress without the price and availability in the showroom to motivate girls to call consultants for more details before making an order.

A typical user scenario for La Novale: a girl is looking for a festive outfit, sees an advertisement, calls a consultant, and makes an appointment for a fitting. In this case, it's not easy to know the number of customers who came through contextual advertising.

In addition, when the campaign started, the store did not have the extended e-commerce module set up. Nevertheless, based on Google Analytics reports, the client and our team determined the actual cost of the lead and approved the goal of receiving calls and requests through the site with a maximum price of $11 to attract a customer.

The Solution

Setting up static and dynamic call-tracking from Ringostat made it possible to identify the sources of traffic and obtain detailed information for analytics and optimization. Tracking the number of dress fitting requests through a special application form on the site. Optimization of search campaigns:

Launched dynamic remarketing.

Launched search campaigns with targeting for Odessa.

Tested search campaigns targeting other cities (Kyiv and Dnipro). Over time, they were unprofitable, and we focused only on Odessa.

We launched dynamic search campaigns.

4.Installing the Stop-Exit script from Netpeak Cloud, an additional SEO service. Stop-Exit helps keep visitors on the site and reduces the bounce rate. How it works: when the user's mouse hovers over the icon to close the tab, a popup window appears with an offer. If the user clicks on that window and goes to another section of interest, the length of time, he stays on the site increases, which multiplies the conversion likelihood.

The Result

In two months, the managers at La Novale received 73 calls and 32 requests for a fitting. The cost of a call was $9.5.

The ROMI of all advertising campaigns was 109%.

