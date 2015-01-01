10 Great SEO Tools Every Startup Should Learn How to Use

Startups are sometimes so busy trying to grow out of their shell and get their first clients that they neglect to work on promoting themselves in the online arena. It’s not because they forget: it just takes a huge chunk of time to sit down and get the word out.

With SEO growing more and more complex, it can be daunting to even step foot in the search optimization arena. With mounting competition and steeper requirements, the SEO 2.0 is getting more difficult to master by the minute. Luckily, we have decided to make life a little easier. We compiled 10 great SEO tools every startup should learn to lighten the burden of self promotion. The tools are affordable, easy-to-use, and best of all, effective.

Price: $99+/month.

Trial available: 14 days.

Function: Measure whether your SEO campaigns are actually working, track changes made to individual pages, receive daily ranking reports and more.

Price: $9+/month.

Trial available: 30 days.

Function: Generate a heatmap for your website in order to observe visitor behavior on individual pages.

Price: Free, $89+ for premium.

Trial available: No.

Function: One of the most effective SEO plugins out for WordPress, Yoast is the definitive replacement for WP’s default SEO settings, and covers all your basic SEO needs.

Price: $99.

Trial available: 30 days.

Function: A complete suite of powerful SEO tools and access to a helpful community makes this one of the best values around.

Price: $97+/month

Trial available: 30 day grace period

Function: Scribe allows you to audit your online content and conduct research for the creation of new content.

Price: Free.

Function: Netpeak Checker is a unique tool designed for the mass analysis and comparison of websites based on a wide range of parameters. You can determine website quality in the backlink profile and even check website content shareability.

Price: $84/year per location.

Trial available: No.

Function: Affordable directory listings service from Moz that measures up to the company’s track record of quality services and tools.

Price: Free basic version, $70+/month.

Trial available: No.

Function: One of the best website backlink explorers around, Ahrefs helps you evaluate the quality of your backlinks in great detail.

Price: Free.

Function: Netpeak Spider is a unique tool designed to scan and analyze websites with the help of its own robot. It helps to check website availability, calculate PageRank for internal linking and develop competitive intelligence.

Price: Free.

Function: A simple, effective keyword suggestion tool that bases its results off of popular search queries. Read more about free tools for keyword research.

Tools are just tools

While the above are all excellent tools to help you on your journey of self promotion, it all comes down to how well you use them. You may not need all of them, but given time to learn the intricacies, there is some serious potential to improve your rankings with any of the tools mentioned above.