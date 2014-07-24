Netpeak Checker: how to determine website quality in the backlink profile and evaluate domain authority

Netpeak Checker is a unique tool designed for the mass analysis and comparison of websites on wide range of different parameters. It is defined by the high operating speed, large volumes of processed data, wide possibilities for the program appliance — from analysis of the competitors’ websites to selecting potential donors for the backlinks’ obtaining. There is also a functionality to operate via proxy servers and combining with different SEO services. Today, we start to publish tips for those who only get acquainted with Netpeak Spider.

Task 1. Quickly determine the quality of the site in the backlinks profile

Solution: As an estimate we can take the following indicator: Rank = (Trust Flow – Citation Flow) / (Trust Flow + Citation Flow + 1) + Trust Flow /( Citation Flow + 1) + Trust Flow /100 where the first term — is a normalized absolute difference between the MajesticSEO trust and citation performance, the second term — is the relative difference and the last one — normalized trust value. Links from domains with rating less than 0.3 can be safely deleted.

To determine TF and CF domain list we need to get these parameters using Netpeak Checher. In the Parametrs menu choose “Citation Flow” and “Trust flow”.

Load the site for verification (“Load” button):

After determining the parameters count the Rank value for each site and use the data obtained for cleaning the reference profile.

Task 2. Evaluate domain authority

Solution: Using the Netpeak Checker collect the following data: PR main

Moz Domain Authority

Trust Flow

Domain Rank Ahrefs

Citation Flow

Rating Using the Netpeak Checker collect the following data:

For each of the values set in the menu “Settings” – “Rating” ranges and their corresponding ranking, for example: Collect all parameters and sort sites by rating. Websites with the greatest authority will be the first in the ranking:

Here you can find our advices for Netpeak Spider users. We'll publish more Netpeak Checker tips soon so stay tuned!