Netpeak Spider: how to calculate PageRank for internal linking and check the amount of text around images
We continue to publish tips for those who only get acquainted with Netpeak Spider. Earlier we wrote how to optimize JavaScript loading and check website availability with Netpeak Spider. Today, we will tell how Netpeak Spider can help to calculate PageRank for internal linking and check the amount of text around images.
Task 3. Find the most relevant pages on site for putting links to other pages from the viewpoint of PageRank.
Then we need to download this information in Excel (“URL”, “Links from this page”, “PR” columns) and for every URL we need to find PageRank ratio to the number of links from the page: The obtained data can be used for internal linking or donor selection for external links.
Task 4. Find the pages with the small amount of text around images.
Scan your site and in the tab “Search” in the scan results filter all the images: Download all the images information (“URL” and “Links to this page” columns) and pages information (“URL” and “Symbols” columns) to the Excel. Compare the data from two downloadings by URL of images pages that are referenced by one page. If you are using the same images on different pages, which are not elements of design, you need to take this into account at the time you decide to remove unnecessary images. As a result you will get a table like this: Check pages with the lowest values in column "Symbols" and write thematic content for them.
Recommended theme posts
Netpeak Spider 3.0: Brief Overview
Meet the new updated version of Netpeak Software crawler Netpeak Spider 3.0. 30 times faster crawling, advanced SEO-analytics, and over 300 other improvements.
Fast check of important html tags with GTM and Google Sheets
A fast and free method of important html tag check using only GTM and Google Sheets.
SEO Myths That Keep Your Site From Growing
Are you under the impact of one of SEO myths? Ruin all of them with this new myths busting manual!
Recommended new posts
Migrating from AdWords API to Google Ads API. A Comprehensive Guideline
In this article, I want to share some information on a new package, rgoogleads, which I started working on in June 2021.
How to Create SEO Friendly Pagination For Your Website – Netpeak TV e.1
How to make SEO friendly pagination using rel="canonical", 'next' and 'prev' and other ways.
How to write awesome B2B content when you know nothing about the topic
If you are also struggling with creating expert-level b2b content like articles, case studies, and ebooks stick around. In this article, I am sharing tips on how to research b2b content that should help you tackle the most ‘geeky’ topics even when you are
Comments (4)
Latest comments
To leave a comment, you have to log in.