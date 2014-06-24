Netpeak Spider: how to calculate PageRank for internal linking and check the amount of text around images

We continue to publish tips for those who only get acquainted with Netpeak Spider. Earlier we wrote how to optimize JavaScript loading and check website availability with Netpeak Spider. Today, we will tell how Netpeak Spider can help to calculate PageRank for internal linking and check the amount of text around images.

Task 3. Find the most relevant pages on site for putting links to other pages from the viewpoint of PageRank.

Solution: We need to scan site and start the PageRank calculation for it’s pages (“Calculate PR button”):

Then we need to download this information in Excel (“URL”, “Links from this page”, “PR” columns) and for every URL we need to find PageRank ratio to the number of links from the page: The obtained data can be used for internal linking or donor selection for external links.

Task 4. Find the pages with the small amount of text around images.

Solution: In the menu “Settings”–”Scan” set the checkboxes “Include images” and “Count page symbols”:

Scan your site and in the tab “Search” in the scan results filter all the images: Download all the images information (“URL” and “Links to this page” columns) and pages information (“URL” and “Symbols” columns) to the Excel. Compare the data from two downloadings by URL of images pages that are referenced by one page. If you are using the same images on different pages, which are not elements of design, you need to take this into account at the time you decide to remove unnecessary images. As a result you will get a table like this: Check pages with the lowest values in column "Symbols" and write thematic content for them.