Artbooks success story: increased conversion rate to 3.53% by email newsletters
Niche: books.
Result: conversion rate from bulk emails — 3.53%, conversion rate from welcoming letters — 5.63%.
The Client
Artbooks specialize in contemporary books for kids, including fiction and non-fiction genres, and books about Lego, Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft games.
The Challenge
- Starting a channel from scratch.
- Gathering the base.
- Starting basic trigger newsletters.
- Sending bulk emails to the current base.
The Solution
- We enabled user data collected from the registration form on the site and the submitted orders.
- We set up domain verification to prevent newsletters from being marked as spam.
- Warmed up the email domain and configured the consistent bulk emails launch.
- Triggers recognize users who had left items in the cart and abandoned the site and the welcoming letters after registration.
The Result
- Approximately 1,000 new contacts come from the registration form on the site, following order placement — almost 3,000 new clients are obtained per month. As a result, the database is replenished with active addresses of loyal customers. Having introduced the subscription form with a bonus, we expect further growth of the base.
- After registration on the site, the welcoming message introduces the publisher to readers. The response to the letters is good: Open Rate 22% to 32%, Click Rate 2.2% to 3.5%. Trigger messages are aimed primarily at increasing brand loyalty and recognition. They bring little income, but the conversion rate is relatively high — 5.63%:
- Open Rate for trigger emails to users who have left a product in the cart and quit the site — 60%. Click Rate — 10%.
- Bulk emails make a steady monthly income. The transaction rate is 3.53%:
