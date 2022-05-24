Avtokrisla.com case study: Trigger letter «Order completed» as an additional source of income

Service: email marketing. Niche: products for children.

Result: ROI on our email marketing channel broke even in the third month of operation.

The Client

Avtokrisla.com company has been one of the leaders in the sphere of children's goods on the Ukrainian market for more than 15 years.

Avtokrisla was one of the first companies that united two categories of indispensable products for babies and their parents, created the concept, and implemented the idea of the largest supermarket of baby car seats and strollers in Ukraine.

Additionally, being the official distributor, the company provides a complete supply cycle in Ukraine of quality products for safe and comfortable travel with children. Avtokrisla.com is the exclusive importer of Britax Römer brand and the official importer of Recaro, Dreambaby, Baby Design, Maxi-Cosi, Rolly Toys, Muuvo, Hauck.

The Challenge

To increase revenue from email marketing by setting up new conversion trigger emails.

Many people underestimate the post-purchase trigger email and don't set it up correctly or just send it from the CRM system in a simplified version. In this case study, we'll show you the use of the «Order Completed» trigger email to generate additional revenue monthly.

The Solution

We prepared the Terms of Reference to transfer information about the orders.

We developed an email template.

We set up and run the «Order is completed» trigger letter via eSputnik.

The Result

Following the trigger email with a promo code, this email was the most effective:

For this reason, the client receives additional income every month (during wartime, the number of orders declined, and income from triggers also dropped):

