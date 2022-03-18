Dressa's success story: ROMI of 1070% in two years

Service: SEO – website promotion. Niche: Clothing, footwear, accessories, and jewelry.

Result: ROMI of 1070%, achieved the payback period of 6 months

The Client

Dressa is an online women's clothing store. The main range is casual wear, dresses, and clothes of large sizes.

Dressa reached out to Netpeak at the stage of website development—the client wanted to consider all the details of the promotion even before the launch. SEO at the website development stage is the service we've provided.

Large marketplaces and brand stores with a good temporary reputation are the main competitors in the clothing niche.

The Challenge

To increase sales of such products as dresses, blouses, pants, sweaters, and cardigans in the first year and increase sales of plus size clothing in the second year. Reduce the average customer acquisition cost through the organic channel to 50 UAH. Achieve an ROI in 16 months after the project start.

The Solution

We developed a website structure that includes sections, product categories, and sets of filtering blocks for each category. We created URL templates for all types of pages. We provided recommendations for the optimization of breadcrumbs and pagination pages. We provided technical requirements for HTML and XML sitemaps. We provided a set of recommendations regarding search engine requirements. We provided a set of website content recommendations. We configured uptime monitoring and notifications for accessibility issues. After the website launch, we conducted the SEO audit again. We provided technical requirements to optimize the internal linking and filtering units on the website. We started external link building.

The Result

The client got a ROMI of 1070%.

The payback period was six months (instead of planned 16) for total traffic and 17 months for non-branded traffic only.

The average growth rate of organic traffic for the entire period is 13.88% monthly.

The forecast on the non-branded traffic was exceeded by 24%, according to the strategy for 2019.

Testimonials

Evgeny Demchenko, Founder of Dressa:

In the first year of cooperation, we were quite critical of the costs, the effectiveness of which could not be calculated right away. But the systematic and comprehensive approach of the Netpeak team proved us the contrary. According to the monthly reports, the main indicators increased, and all the costs invested had already been paid off by the second year. We didn't just get SEO. In fact, we received expert marketing and UX support. Often the team would point us to critical errors and bugs that would have gone unnoticed for a long time. By joint efforts, the website elements are regularly being optimized. We grow together and it brings us great results.

Alexander Ryabinin, Middle PM Netpeak:

Success always lies in the client-agency bond, and communication is the main component here. The client is very savvy in this field, and we learned a lot from him in terms of this business niche. However, the agency's opinion and expertise were always considered, even when heavily criticized. This format allowed the team to create conditions for double control over the implementation and the compliance of ideas with the project objectives. Let us note the speed—technical and content tasks were always implemented quickly and efficiently. This made it possible to achieve a ROMI of 1077% and see investment payback in six months.

