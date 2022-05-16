Mergescapes success story: impressions +166% and installs +60%

Service: ASO.

Niche: mobile games. mobile games.

Result: 166% app impressions growth and 60% install growth.

The Client

Mergescapes is an interactive mobile game with bright and intuitive gameplay for leisure activities. It brings an exciting adventure with unexpected twists and interesting design tasks.

The Challenge

The goal was to increase app impressions and installs for the selected regions.

The Solution

Collected competitors

Analyzed the market

Selected the main countries for promotion

Prepared the semantic core and metadata for selected countries in the App Store

Using our tool, we found new relevant search terms and updated the metadata to cover a maximum amount of them.

We’ve released 21 updated localizations:

Dutch, English (Australia), English (Canada), English (U.K.), English (U.S.), French, French (Canada), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Russian, Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Turkish, Vietnamese, Catalan, Ukrainian, Arabic.

The Result

After release, we ranked high for relevant search terms and got to the top. We increased app impressions by 166% (65,699 impressions) and app installs grew by 60% (1919 installs) in the countries where we had updated localizations.

In graphics, we see an increase in app impressions and installs after the release.

Impressions by Search source by day:

Units by Search source by day:

Comparative dynamics of the project's organic traffic.

Impressions by Search for 7.01-15.01 and 16.01-24.01 in the top 10 countries:

Units by Search for 7.01-15.01 and 16.01-24.01 in the top 10 countries:

Comparison of installations in the top 10 countries.

Installs by Search for 7.01-15.01 and 16.01-24.01 by region:

Custom region Impressions Units 1/7/2021 - 1/15/2021 1/16/2021 - 1/24/2021 Change % MoM 1/7/2021 - 1/15/2021 1/16/2021 - 1/24/2021 Change % MoM United States 12 970 39 436 26 466 204 % 88 220 1 116 1 904 788 71 % 2 627 UK + Ireland 8 731 10 197 1 466 17 % 4 887 438 462 24 5 % 80 Germany + AT + CH + LU 1 974 6 235 4 261 216 % 14 203 203 291 88 43 % 293 France 1 500 4 390 2 890 193 % 9 633 182 237 55 30 % 183 Netherlands / Belgium 1 593 3 599 2 006 126 % 6 687 159 201 42 26 % 140 Russia / Ukraine 697 4 010 3 313 475 % 11 043 85 189 104 122 % 347 Canada 2 569 3 614 1 045 41 % 3 483 145 178 33 23 % 110 Northern Europe 1 273 2 024 751 59 % 2 503 117 175 58 50 % 193 Australia + NZ 1 754 3 324 1 570 90 % 5 233 137 160 23 17 % 77 Vietnam 352 2 712 2 360 670 % 7 867 32 144 112 350 % 373 Thailand 679 2 016 1 337 197 % 4 457 57 142 85 149 % 283 Arabic World 268 1 745 1 477 551 % 4 923 40 119 79 198 % 263 Spain 844 2 058 1 214 144 % 4 047 78 108 30 38 % 100 Eastern Europe 458 1 070 612 134 % 2 040 63 95 32 51 % 107 Italy 826 2 145 1 319 160 % 4 397 77 94 17 22 % 57 Turkey 338 2 309 1 971 583 % 6 570 34 87 53 156 % 177 Rest of World 426 1 457 1 031 242 % 3 437 48 81 33 69 % 110 Japan 553 5 113 4 560 825 % 15 200 18 80 62 344 % 207 India 234 1 169 935 400 % 3 117 15 75 60 400 % 200 Brazil 294 1 332 1 038 353 % 3 460 34 67 33 97 % 110 Hispanic America 318 784 466 147 % 1 553 42 51 9 21 % 30 Indonesia 206 525 319 155 % 1 063 20 41 21 105 % 70 Korea (South) 308 2 055 1 747 567 % 5 823 22 36 14 64 % 47 Malaysia 119 663 544 457 % 1 813 11 27 16 145 % 53 Taiwan + HK + Macau 145 532 387 267 % 1 290 9 24 15 167 % 50 Rest of Europe 82 287 205 250 % 683 12 22 10 83 % 33 Portugal 17 273 256 1 506 % 853 2 18 16 800 % 53 Israel 23 120 97 422 % 323 3 9 6 200 % 20 China / Singapore 78 134 56 72 % 187 6 7 1 17 % 3 Total 39 629 105 328 65 699 166 % 218 997 3 205 5 124 1 919 60 % 6 397

After release, the app was included in the «New games» category on the Games tab, so the installs by «Browse» grew.

Units by source Browse by day:

«Browse» includes installs from featuring (game selections, articles in the App Store on the «Games», «Today» tabs; «You may also like» collections on the page of other apps, from Category Tops and Overall (Top Free/Paid games).

It is important to note that over time, the number of installs from «Browse» decreases as the app is no longer classified as a new game.

