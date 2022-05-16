Boost Your Business
Mergescapes success story: impressions +166% and installs +60%
Maxim Melnik
Service: ASO.
Niche: mobile games.

Result: 166% app impressions growth and 60% install growth.

The Client

Mergescapes is an interactive mobile game with bright and intuitive gameplay for leisure activities. It brings an exciting adventure with unexpected twists and interesting design tasks.

The Challenge

The goal was to increase app impressions and installs for the selected regions.

The Solution

  • Collected competitors
  • Analyzed the market
  • Selected the main countries for promotion
  • Prepared the semantic core and metadata for selected countries in the App Store

Using our tool, we found new relevant search terms and updated the metadata to cover a maximum amount of them.

We’ve released 21 updated localizations:

Dutch, English (Australia), English (Canada), English (U.K.), English (U.S.), French, French (Canada), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Russian, Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Turkish, Vietnamese, Catalan, Ukrainian, Arabic.

The Result

After release, we ranked high for relevant search terms and got to the top. We increased app impressions by 166% (65,699 impressions) and app installs grew by 60% (1919 installs) in the countries where we had updated localizations.

In graphics, we see an increase in app impressions and installs after the release.

Impressions by Search source by day:

Impressions by Search source by day

Units by Search source by day:

Units by Search source by day

Comparative dynamics of the project's organic traffic.

Impressions by Search for 7.01-15.01 and 16.01-24.01 in the top 10 countries:

Impressions by Search in the top 10 countries

Units by Search for 7.01-15.01 and 16.01-24.01 in the top 10 countries:

Units by Search in the top 10 countries

Comparison of installations in the top 10 countries.

Installs by Search for 7.01-15.01 and 16.01-24.01 by region:

Custom region

Impressions

Units

1/7/2021 - 1/15/2021

1/16/2021 - 1/24/2021

Change

%

MoM

1/7/2021 - 1/15/2021

1/16/2021 - 1/24/2021

Change

%

MoM

United States

12 970

39 436

26 466

204 %

88 220

1 116

1 904

788

71 %

2 627

UK + Ireland

8 731

10 197

1 466

17 %

4 887

438

462

24

5 %

80

Germany + AT + CH + LU

1 974

6 235

4 261

216 %

14 203

203

291

88

43 %

293

France

1 500

4 390

2 890

193 %

9 633

182

237

55

30 %

183

Netherlands / Belgium

1 593

3 599

2 006

126 %

6 687

159

201

42

26 %

140

Russia / Ukraine

697

4 010

3 313

475 %

11 043

85

189

104

122 %

347

Canada

2 569

3 614

1 045

41 %

3 483

145

178

33

23 %

110

Northern Europe

1 273

2 024

751

59 %

2 503

117

175

58

50 %

193

Australia + NZ

1 754

3 324

1 570

90 %

5 233

137

160

23

17 %

77

Vietnam

352

2 712

2 360

670 %

7 867

32

144

112

350 %

373

Thailand

679

2 016

1 337

197 %

4 457

57

142

85

149 %

283

Arabic World

268

1 745

1 477

551 %

4 923

40

119

79

198 %

263

Spain

844

2 058

1 214

144 %

4 047

78

108

30

38 %

100

Eastern Europe

458

1 070

612

134 %

2 040

63

95

32

51 %

107

Italy

826

2 145

1 319

160 %

4 397

77

94

17

22 %

57

Turkey

338

2 309

1 971

583 %

6 570

34

87

53

156 %

177

Rest of World

426

1 457

1 031

242 %

3 437

48

81

33

69 %

110

Japan

553

5 113

4 560

825 %

15 200

18

80

62

344 %

207

India

234

1 169

935

400 %

3 117

15

75

60

400 %

200

Brazil

294

1 332

1 038

353 %

3 460

34

67

33

97 %

110

Hispanic America

318

784

466

147 %

1 553

42

51

9

21 %

30

Indonesia

206

525

319

155 %

1 063

20

41

21

105 %

70

Korea (South)

308

2 055

1 747

567 %

5 823

22

36

14

64 %

47

Malaysia

119

663

544

457 %

1 813

11

27

16

145 %

53

Taiwan + HK + Macau

145

532

387

267 %

1 290

9

24

15

167 %

50

Rest of Europe

82

287

205

250 %

683

12

22

10

83 %

33

Portugal

17

273

256

1 506 %

853

2

18

16

800 %

53

Israel

23

120

97

422 %

323

3

9

6

200 %

20

China / Singapore

78

134

56

72 %

187

6

7

1

17 %

3

Total

39 629

105 328

65 699

166 %

218 997

3 205

5 124

1 919

60 %

6 397

After release, the app was included in the «New games» category on the Games tab, so the installs by «Browse» grew.

Units by source Browse by day:

new game category

«Browse» includes installs from featuring (game selections, articles in the App Store on the «Games», «Today» tabs; «You may also like» collections on the page of other apps, from Category Tops and Overall (Top Free/Paid games).

It is important to note that over time, the number of installs from «Browse» decreases as the app is no longer classified as a new game.

Read more:

Maxim Melnik

Find other articles by this author
Topics:
app promotion ASO case studies
6
0
