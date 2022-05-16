Mergescapes success story: impressions +166% and installs +60%

Niche: mobile games.
Result: 166% app impressions growth and 60% install growth.
The Client
Mergescapes is an interactive mobile game with bright and intuitive gameplay for leisure activities. It brings an exciting adventure with unexpected twists and interesting design tasks.
The Challenge
The goal was to increase app impressions and installs for the selected regions.
The Solution
- Collected competitors
- Analyzed the market
- Selected the main countries for promotion
- Prepared the semantic core and metadata for selected countries in the App Store
Using our tool, we found new relevant search terms and updated the metadata to cover a maximum amount of them.
We’ve released 21 updated localizations:
Dutch, English (Australia), English (Canada), English (U.K.), English (U.S.), French, French (Canada), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Russian, Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Turkish, Vietnamese, Catalan, Ukrainian, Arabic.
The Result
After release, we ranked high for relevant search terms and got to the top. We increased app impressions by 166% (65,699 impressions) and app installs grew by 60% (1919 installs) in the countries where we had updated localizations.
In graphics, we see an increase in app impressions and installs after the release.
Impressions by Search source by day:
Units by Search source by day:
Comparative dynamics of the project's organic traffic.
Impressions by Search for 7.01-15.01 and 16.01-24.01 in the top 10 countries:
Units by Search for 7.01-15.01 and 16.01-24.01 in the top 10 countries:
Comparison of installations in the top 10 countries.
Installs by Search for 7.01-15.01 and 16.01-24.01 by region:
|
Custom region
|
Impressions
|
Units
|
1/7/2021 - 1/15/2021
|
1/16/2021 - 1/24/2021
|
Change
|
%
|
MoM
|
1/7/2021 - 1/15/2021
|
1/16/2021 - 1/24/2021
|
Change
|
%
|
MoM
|
United States
|
12 970
|
39 436
|
26 466
|
204 %
|
88 220
|
1 116
|
1 904
|
788
|
71 %
|
2 627
|
UK + Ireland
|
8 731
|
10 197
|
1 466
|
17 %
|
4 887
|
438
|
462
|
24
|
5 %
|
80
|
Germany + AT + CH + LU
|
1 974
|
6 235
|
4 261
|
216 %
|
14 203
|
203
|
291
|
88
|
43 %
|
293
|
France
|
1 500
|
4 390
|
2 890
|
193 %
|
9 633
|
182
|
237
|
55
|
30 %
|
183
|
Netherlands / Belgium
|
1 593
|
3 599
|
2 006
|
126 %
|
6 687
|
159
|
201
|
42
|
26 %
|
140
|
Russia / Ukraine
|
697
|
4 010
|
3 313
|
475 %
|
11 043
|
85
|
189
|
104
|
122 %
|
347
|
Canada
|
2 569
|
3 614
|
1 045
|
41 %
|
3 483
|
145
|
178
|
33
|
23 %
|
110
|
Northern Europe
|
1 273
|
2 024
|
751
|
59 %
|
2 503
|
117
|
175
|
58
|
50 %
|
193
|
Australia + NZ
|
1 754
|
3 324
|
1 570
|
90 %
|
5 233
|
137
|
160
|
23
|
17 %
|
77
|
Vietnam
|
352
|
2 712
|
2 360
|
670 %
|
7 867
|
32
|
144
|
112
|
350 %
|
373
|
Thailand
|
679
|
2 016
|
1 337
|
197 %
|
4 457
|
57
|
142
|
85
|
149 %
|
283
|
Arabic World
|
268
|
1 745
|
1 477
|
551 %
|
4 923
|
40
|
119
|
79
|
198 %
|
263
|
Spain
|
844
|
2 058
|
1 214
|
144 %
|
4 047
|
78
|
108
|
30
|
38 %
|
100
|
Eastern Europe
|
458
|
1 070
|
612
|
134 %
|
2 040
|
63
|
95
|
32
|
51 %
|
107
|
Italy
|
826
|
2 145
|
1 319
|
160 %
|
4 397
|
77
|
94
|
17
|
22 %
|
57
|
Turkey
|
338
|
2 309
|
1 971
|
583 %
|
6 570
|
34
|
87
|
53
|
156 %
|
177
|
Rest of World
|
426
|
1 457
|
1 031
|
242 %
|
3 437
|
48
|
81
|
33
|
69 %
|
110
|
Japan
|
553
|
5 113
|
4 560
|
825 %
|
15 200
|
18
|
80
|
62
|
344 %
|
207
|
India
|
234
|
1 169
|
935
|
400 %
|
3 117
|
15
|
75
|
60
|
400 %
|
200
|
Brazil
|
294
|
1 332
|
1 038
|
353 %
|
3 460
|
34
|
67
|
33
|
97 %
|
110
|
Hispanic America
|
318
|
784
|
466
|
147 %
|
1 553
|
42
|
51
|
9
|
21 %
|
30
|
Indonesia
|
206
|
525
|
319
|
155 %
|
1 063
|
20
|
41
|
21
|
105 %
|
70
|
Korea (South)
|
308
|
2 055
|
1 747
|
567 %
|
5 823
|
22
|
36
|
14
|
64 %
|
47
|
Malaysia
|
119
|
663
|
544
|
457 %
|
1 813
|
11
|
27
|
16
|
145 %
|
53
|
Taiwan + HK + Macau
|
145
|
532
|
387
|
267 %
|
1 290
|
9
|
24
|
15
|
167 %
|
50
|
Rest of Europe
|
82
|
287
|
205
|
250 %
|
683
|
12
|
22
|
10
|
83 %
|
33
|
Portugal
|
17
|
273
|
256
|
1 506 %
|
853
|
2
|
18
|
16
|
800 %
|
53
|
Israel
|
23
|
120
|
97
|
422 %
|
323
|
3
|
9
|
6
|
200 %
|
20
|
China / Singapore
|
78
|
134
|
56
|
72 %
|
187
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
17 %
|
3
|
Total
|
39 629
|
105 328
|
65 699
|
166 %
|
218 997
|
3 205
|
5 124
|
1 919
|
60 %
|
6 397
After release, the app was included in the «New games» category on the Games tab, so the installs by «Browse» grew.
Units by source Browse by day:
«Browse» includes installs from featuring (game selections, articles in the App Store on the «Games», «Today» tabs; «You may also like» collections on the page of other apps, from Category Tops and Overall (Top Free/Paid games).
It is important to note that over time, the number of installs from «Browse» decreases as the app is no longer classified as a new game.
Business
Read more:
