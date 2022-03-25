Informburo.kz success story: organic traffic increased by 569%, the number of audience rose by five times

Result: organic traffic of the site increased by 569%, and the number of audience of publication rose by five times.

The Client

Informburo.kz — a multimedia information and analytical portal.

Prior to our cooperation, the client had a printed publication with its own website, www.megapolis.kz. But over time, the management decided to do rebranding: to qualitatively improve the feed of information, attract an audience that is interested not only in event journalism, but also in analytics. Around 2000 materials from the previous website, www.megapolis.kz, had become a base for a new resource.

The Challenge

Increasing the number of permanent unique users. Increasing the flow of organic traffic. To make audience more engaged.

Global goal of the client — to strengthen its positions in comparison to other market leaders of Kazakhstan media.

The Process

For the old site:

Web analyzing systems were set up: Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, Yandex Metric, for tracking the traffic and actions of users on the website. Errors in site functioning were found and recommendations were prepared to eliminate them promptly. We gave basic recommendations on usability. Explained to client’s specialists how to improve functionality and some elements of the website as soon as possible. The content was transferred and 301 redirects were set up from megapolis.kz. Materials of https://megapolis.kz were analyzed and the highest quality pages were selected. Main theme competitors were analyzed on search systems.

For the new website:

Pages that are useless in terms of search were closed from indexing. To eliminate useless page duplicates — 301 redirects were set up. Manual and template metadata were formed. Page loading speed was optimized. XML map of the website was created. The errors in robots.txt were eliminated. URL generation templates were created. Pagination pages were optimized. We taught the editors how to make SEO-friendly texts. Special SEO tools were involved for media websites.

The Result

Organic traffic of the site rose by 569%, and the number audience of publication rose by five times.

Testimonials

Alexander Levin, development director informburo.kz:

The company has good reputation, many large scale projects and an excellent customer service. We make an effort to promptly react to inquiries and recommendations of each other, make changes and fix the errors. It is important that agency not only works to earn money: we constantly discuss ideas, formats and instruments. Both managers and specialists worry primarily about the result.

Viktor Greenvald, Head of PM, Netpeak:

Except SEO tools, there are some important factors because of which we were able to achieve the following goals: synchronizing actions of client and agency —during the whole period of cooperation we decided priorities precisely and each has done their best to complete the most critical tasks;

readiness of the client to learn and relearn: director of informburo.kz conveyed to the entire editorial staff the need for SEO education. And journalists came to work on Saturdays, to attend skype lectures about how to write articles taking into account the requirements of search promotion;

full immersion of the client in the project: prompt resolution of issues on their side, constant feedback, suggestions, interest in the growth of the project.

Read more: