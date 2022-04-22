Boost Your Business
Discovery Ads for placing ads on YouTube and Gmail — Intertop case study
Service: PPC.

Niche: footwear, clothing, accessories.

Result: CPA dwindled by 22 times, the total number of conversions increased by 6.5 times.

The Client

Intertop holds the leading position on the Ukrainian market of offline sales of brand clothing and footwear. It has been active in Ukraine since 1994. The company’s online shop brings together all of the multi- and monobrand retail stores into a unified and all-encompassing model.

The Challenge

Within the framework of our cooperation we decided to try out a new (at that time) instrument, namely, Discovery Ads. Today anyone can use it. However, back then it was available only in its beta version.

Discovery Ads are targeted at those users who are not interested in anything particular and are open for different offers. The main goal of such campaigns is to offer users fresh content that they would potentially find interesting.

The Solution

For the duration of the test period, which lasted from January 16 to February 10, 2020, we launched six campaigns with the indication of the target CPA.

The following targeting was used within the framework of the campaigns:

  • the audience of users similar to those who place an order;
  • the audience of interested buyers in the categories of clothing/footwear;
  • a special audience of intended users who make a purchase per each brand. While setting any audience of intended users up we created audiences not solely according to the key words in such categories as footwear/clothing, but we also created these for each particular brand.

The Result

During the test period of the Discovery Ads campaign we came second after other media campaigns only in the category of the number of impressions. In other categories we assumed total dominance.

Comparison between indicators

Comparison between indicators of the GDN (Google Display Network) and Discovery Ads campaigns

Here are the following takeaways:

  • CPA dropped by 22 times;
  • a total number of conversion increased by more than 6.5 times;
  • CPC decreased by 3.5 times;
  • CTR increased by 2.6 times;
  • CPM shrank by 1.3 times;
  • the costs dropped by 3 times.

It is worth noting that the bulk of conversions (about 80%) are impression conversions, which is a proof of the importance of taking post-view conversions into consideration while assessing media campaigns.

The results of these campaigns have also to do with the fact that ads are shown to the «cold» audience with the exception of those users who have visited the website before.

The total number of conversions = impression conversion + click conversions + cross-device conversions.

