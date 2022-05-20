Vchasno.ua success story: developed communication maps and prepared for a trigger email campaign launch

Service: email marketing. Niche: B2B services.

Result: Developed and implemented communication maps and prepared for a trigger email campaign launch.

The Client

«Vchasno» is a group of services that speeds up and simplifies the work of companies by optimizing the signing, exchange, and storage of digital documents. Vchasno includes an electronic document management service, «Vchasno.Kasa» software EDI for business, and «Vchasno.EDI» for retail. «Vchasno.CAP» secures electronic signatures and stamps. There is a blog on digital business development as well.

The client applied for audit, expertise, and assistance in setting the process up.

The Challenge

What we wanted to do:

Develop a map of trigger communications with customers.

Automate newsletters.

Increase recognition and brand loyalty.

At the beginning of the collaboration, it was hard to understand what to send to whom and when. We mapped out automated emails together with Vchasno, diving deeper into the project.

The Solution

Our actions:

We prepared master templates for three Vchasno services. Developed a visual map of user migration. Prepared and coordinated communication maps, including for individual customer segments. Prepared technical tasks for developers to transmit events and trigger emails. Prepared templates of trigger letters for further use:

By subscription (DOI) — confirmation of subscription and after confirmation.

Webinar registration letters — invitation to webinar, registration, start reminder, and post-webinar letter with the material.

Created trigger letters and scripts:

For registration on the website

Reminder about the end of the free trial

Reminder about the scheduled payment for a subscription plan

Reminder that the number of available documents is about to end

Congratulation on the first order on the network

Congratulation on the anniversary of work with «Vchasno»

Reminder about 50% and 100% of used free checks in the tariff

The Result

1. We developed a visual map where customers transition from one segment to another, depending on the use of the service:



What does it?

The map displays the client's interaction with the project scenario.

You can see the route legs stemming from the point of the site's first visit to the purchase of a paid plan (it is essential not to lose the client at each leg).

The map allows you to understand the audience and its segments better. You can predict all the steps in the user scenario, bringing users as close to the purchase as possible.

2. Based on the first map, we developed a map of trigger communications for specific customer segments:

Only part of the map is in the screenshot

A communications map is a clear, visualized plan including all formats, channels, and chains of communications with the brand audience. A communication map is an essential tool that helps implement an effective CRM strategy.

A ready-made communication map allows:

Model the customer life cycle and identify the stages of interaction with each segment;

Describe the logic of communication scenarios (regular and triggered);

Develop a mailing plan for each group of subscribers: frequency of interaction, types of mailings, sequence of interactions, and so on;

create trigger chains depending on user behavior, certain events that trigger mailings, etc.

3. Ready master email templates:

You can use them to quickly create letters, changing only the essential elements — banner, text, images, and links. Each service has its style with the corporate company colors.

4. Ready-made trigger emails and scripts allow to quickly launch triggers after the implementation of technical tasks by the developer.

