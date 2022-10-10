Avers Center Success Story: How to Quickly Reduce Cost per Conversion in the Niche of High-End Automotive Services

Avers Center Success Story: How to Quickly Reduce Cost per Conversion in the Niche of High-End Automotive Services

Service: PPC. Niche: Premium car tuning.

Result: We brought the client more leads at a relatively low price.

The Client

Avers Center is a premium car tuning studio that converts mainly minibusses into comfortable mobile offices.

The company's clients are business owners, large farms, and politicians. They spend most of their time on the road and are willing to pay for the comfort of their vehicles.

The Challenge

The main feature of the project is a narrow audience segment. In this case, the transaction cycle can take several months.

In addition to the standard KPIs (number of leads, price per lead, etc.), one of the most critical tasks in promotion was attracting new clients.

We had the following objectives:

Increase the number of inquiries in the chat. Increase the number of requests to the site. Increase the number of calls.

The Solution

We launched a video campaign to introduce the brand to the audience. We connected media campaigns to the media networks and launched remarketing.

At the same time, for the contextual media network, we did the following:

We adjusted targeting to audiences by intent who were more likely to take action.

We've only added Google's adaptive media ads. Experience shows that they get many more impressions and are more likely to win bids.

Lifehack: For the first month, we included «smart Google goals» in the conversions allowing the campaign to learn and optimize for conversions faster. Later, we disabled the smart targets.

Our ads pointed out the unique offer, emphasized the upscale office in the car, and proved easy to reconfigure a bus/minivan for business meetings. We removed low-quality placements and turned off listings on gambling and children's entertainment sites. Constant monitoring of placements helped save money that might have gone to ineffective sites.

The Result

We brought the client additional conversions at a relatively low price. At the same time, the ads did not take long to launch, which is not typical of many new campaigns. The campaign we made started very quickly and immediately brought results:

The CPA in January was $1,34 with 240 conversion actions. Already in February, we got direct conversions: 157 leads for $1.81.

Conversions became more expensive by 26%; however, in January, they were both direct conversions and smart targets (micro-conversions).

{"0":{"lid":"1531306243545","ls":"10","loff":"","li_type":"nm","li_name":"name","li_ph":"Name","li_req":"y","li_nm":"name"},"1":{"lid":"1573230091466","ls":"20","loff":"","li_type":"ph","li_name":"phone","li_title":"Phone","li_req":"y","li_masktype":"a","li_maskcountry":"GB","li_nm":"phone"},"2":{"lid":"1573567927671","ls":"30","loff":"y","li_type":"in","li_name":"surname","li_ph":"Фамилия","li_req":"y","li_nm":"surname"},"3":{"lid":"1531306540094","ls":"40","loff":"","li_type":"in","li_name":"domain","li_ph":"Website or app","li_nm":"domain"},"4":{"lid":"1573230077755","ls":"50","loff":"","li_type":"em","li_name":"email","li_ph":"Email","li_req":"y","li_nm":"email"},"5":{"lid":"1575903646714","ls":"60","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"comment","li_value":"Автоматический коммент: заявка из блога, без пользовательского комментария","li_nm":"comment"},"6":{"lid":"1575903664523","ls":"70","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"lead_channel_id","li_value":"24","li_nm":"lead_channel_id"},"7":{"lid":"1584374224865","ls":"80","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"ip","li_nm":"ip"},"8":{"lid":"1609939804226","ls":"90","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"post_id","li_nm":"post_id"}} Boost Your

Business

Read more: