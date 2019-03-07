Boost Your Business
SEO

Connecting Search Console API to Google Spreadsheets
Anatolij Bondarenko
12329 0 3
1551957000
4

If you’re looking for a guide on how to connect Google Search Console API to Google Spreadsheets, this article is just the ticket.

Why to connect Google Search Console API to Google Spreadsheets?

This setting will help you download the following data from Google Search Console (GSC):

  1. Search Analytics: the one that can be found in the “Performance” section in GSC.
  2. Sitemaps: adding and deleting sitemaps, getting information on definite sitemaps.
  3. Sites: adding and deleting sites (in GSC), getting information and lists of sites in GSC.
  4. URL Crawl Errors Counts. Getting information on the number of errors which belong to the following types: authPermissions, flashContent, manyToOneRedirect, notFollowed, notFound, other, roboted, serverError, soft404 in terms of mobile, smartphoneOnly and web.
  5. URL Crawl Errors Samples. Getting information on errors, list of URLs where the errors have been detected, marking URL as “fixed” and remove it from the list.

How to connect Google Search Console API to Google Spreadsheets

  1. Make a copy of the table we’re going to connect Google Search Console API to. OAuth2 library has been already connected to it.
  1. Go to the “Script editor”.

001 script editor

  1. Go to the “Cloud Platform project” section.

002-cloud-platform-project

  1. Then follow a link:

003-cloud-platform-project

  1. We got into the Google Cloud Platform. Start typing “Search Console API” in the Google Cloud Platform search line and follow a link.

004-google-search-console-api

  1. Click on the “Enable” button.

005 Enable

  1. Then go to “Credentials”.

006-credentials

  1. Follow a link:

007-credentials-api-services

  1. Create “OAuth client ID” credentials.

008 Client ID

  1. Select “Web application”.

009-web-application

  1. Paste https://script.google.com/macros/d/{sript_ID}/usercallback line to the “Authorized redirect URLs” field.
  • ({sript_ID} should be taken from the Apps Script editor. Just click on “File” — "Project properties").

010 project properties

  1. Then you’ll see a window with your client ID and your client secret. Save the information provided in these fields; you’ll need them when working with Google Search Console API in Google Spreadsheets.011 Oauth client

  1. Then go to the script, open “Variables” tab. Paste your client ID for a “CLIENT_ID” variable and your client secret for a “CLIENT_SECRET” variable.  Click “Save”.

012 variables

  1. Open the document we copied in previous steps and run a script for the final authorization:

013 list account sites

  1. Click “Continue”.

014 auth required

  1. Choose the required account:

015 choose an account

  1. Follow tips on the following screenshot:

016 app not verified

  1. Click on “Allow”:

017 allow

  1. Copy URL, open a new tab, insert the link and follow it.

018 open

  1. If you have properly done everything, you will see a window to specify your profile and allow to access to your account (like we did in paragraphs 16 and 18).
  2. If you see this window, Google Search Console API has been successfully connected:

019 success

  1. To make sure that everything works properly, open the document and rerun the script (like in p.14). As a result, you’ll see all the sites available in Google Search Console account on the “Sites” tab.

Failed to connect? Feel free to describe your problems in comments. I will be glad to help.

Conclusions

  1. Having analyzed the possibilities of GSC API methods, we managed to automate the process of site checking in this tool.
  2. You may ask: “Why not to use the Add-on, which helps to download data from GSC?” Surely, the Add-on is more simple to use, but it allows to download reports from the “Performance” section only while Search Console API allows to download reports from other sections as well.
0
0
0
Found a mistake? Select it and press Ctrl + Enter
Anatolij Bondarenko

Other posts written by the author

Comments (3)

Latest comments

From old to new
From new to old
Top rated comments first

    To leave a comment, you have to log in.

    You must switch to your user profile before you can leave a comment

    Subscribe

    to the most useful newsletter on internet marketing

    Most

    discussed popular viewed
    Cookies policy
    Netpeak processes information about your visit using cookies to improve site performance. By continuing to browse our site, you agree to the use of these cookies. More information — Accept