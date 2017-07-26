How to create an effective sales funnel (Infographics)

Sales funnel is a number one tool for a marketing specialist working on an effective online business promotion strategy. Without a well-designed marketing strategy, business will fail to win the market and attract clients. No matter how good your products is, you have to define your target audience and go the whole way from the first acquaintance to the first (or even second) purchase. And to build the road that will be strong, pleasant to use and not too long to get to the final destination, you have to keep in mind a series of laws that act when you work with clients. To help you optimize your work process, we decided to post this magic infographics that has it all for sales funnel formation: