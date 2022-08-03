Experimental Launch of TrueView for Shopping and TrueView for Action Campaigns — Citrus Case Study
Niche: gadgets and accessories.
Result: we attracted new users and increased potential customers' interaction with the brand.
The Client
Citrus is a nationwide retail chain that sells gadgets and innovative tech goods, founded in 2000. The Netpeak team has been working with Citrus.ua since 2012.
The Challenge
- Increase the potential customers' interactions with the brand.
- Attract new users within the targets.
- Evaluate new types of video campaigns and identify the most effective.
The Solution
We launched campaigns in August 2018, when new video advertising options became available in Ukraine:
- TrueView for Shopping;
- TrueView for Action.
For the sake of the experiment, we decided to allocate the same budget and time for trying the same commercial for the same audiences. The video campaigns were launched one after the other. In the first phase, it was TrueView for Shopping, and in the second — TrueView for Action.
Segments were used to select the audience:
- It was remarketing to site visitors who viewed OnePlus smartphone models but did not make a purchase.
- We referred to the Look-alike audience for site visitors who looked at OnePlus smartphone models but didn't make a purchase.
- Interest-based audience. The Citrus marketing team provided the interests and included users: technophiles, video game enthusiasts, comic book and anime fans, and the like.
- An audience of interested shoppers.
The Result
- The average price per view is 55.56% lower in the TrueView for Action campaign.
- Around 47% more unique users viewed TrueView for Shopping campaign ads.
Unique Users
- The TrueView for Action campaign brought in 43% more direct conversions.
Direct conversion
We found that the TrueView for Action campaign was more effective for smartphone advertising in terms of instant response and increased reach. It showed a higher number of transactions.
However, in terms of increasing interest in products over a long time, we recommend using TrueView for Shopping. When evaluating audience interaction, this ad campaign showed higher results: the number of clicks on the ad was 40% higher. So, when analyzing the main pathways to conversion, this type of ad campaign prevailed.
Testimonials
Julia Torgovtseva, Middle PPC Specialist Citrus:
Together with the Netpeak team, we regularly test new Google tools and analyze their effectiveness. The guys are creative in launching all activities for Citrus, allowing us to attract new audiences and work with already loyal users.
Thanks to the team's professional approach to tasks, we could automate many routine processes and allocate more time to launching large-scale advertising activities for our project.
Read more:
- Citrus Success Story: How to Reduce Transaction Costs by 48% with Automated Strategies in Google Ads.
- Outpost Club Success Story: How Website Conversion Can be Increased by 32% Within Three Months.
- OLX (by Naspers) Success Story: 50,000 Clients Ready to Launch Their Online Stores.
Business
Related Articles
Beginner's Guide to Open Graph Meta Tags
The implementation of the Open Graph protocol on the site does not directly affect SEO, but it improves the display of links in social networks. This is also important.
The Four Different Types of YouTube Ads
Different types of YouTube ads: An updated guide on ads in video advertising | 2022
Boo.ua Success Story: Sales Growth of 280% in 8 Months
CTR in some months reached 4%, which is almost twice the average.