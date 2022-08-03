Experimental Launch of TrueView for Shopping and TrueView for Action Campaigns — Citrus Case Study

Service: PPC. Niche: gadgets and accessories.

Result: we attracted new users and increased potential customers' interaction with the brand.

The Client

Citrus is a nationwide retail chain that sells gadgets and innovative tech goods, founded in 2000. The Netpeak team has been working with Citrus.ua since 2012.

The Challenge

Increase the potential customers' interactions with the brand. Attract new users within the targets. Evaluate new types of video campaigns and identify the most effective.

The Solution

We launched campaigns in August 2018, when new video advertising options became available in Ukraine:

TrueView for Shopping;

TrueView for Action.

For the sake of the experiment, we decided to allocate the same budget and time for trying the same commercial for the same audiences. The video campaigns were launched one after the other. In the first phase, it was TrueView for Shopping, and in the second — TrueView for Action.

Segments were used to select the audience:

It was remarketing to site visitors who viewed OnePlus smartphone models but did not make a purchase. We referred to the Look-alike audience for site visitors who looked at OnePlus smartphone models but didn't make a purchase. Interest-based audience. The Citrus marketing team provided the interests and included users: technophiles, video game enthusiasts, comic book and anime fans, and the like. An audience of interested shoppers.

The Result

The average price per view is 55.56% lower in the TrueView for Action campaign. Around 47% more unique users viewed TrueView for Shopping campaign ads.

Unique Users

The TrueView for Action campaign brought in 43% more direct conversions.

Direct conversion

We found that the TrueView for Action campaign was more effective for smartphone advertising in terms of instant response and increased reach. It showed a higher number of transactions.

However, in terms of increasing interest in products over a long time, we recommend using TrueView for Shopping. When evaluating audience interaction, this ad campaign showed higher results: the number of clicks on the ad was 40% higher. So, when analyzing the main pathways to conversion, this type of ad campaign prevailed.

Testimonials

Julia Torgovtseva, Middle PPC Specialist Citrus:

Together with the Netpeak team, we regularly test new Google tools and analyze their effectiveness. The guys are creative in launching all activities for Citrus, allowing us to attract new audiences and work with already loyal users. Thanks to the team's professional approach to tasks, we could automate many routine processes and allocate more time to launching large-scale advertising activities for our project.

Read more: