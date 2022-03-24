Success story of Kievstroy: traffic increased by 121% and revenue rose by 413%

Service: SEO.

Niche: real estate. real estate.

Result: search traffic increased by 121% .

The Client

The company has been in the market for 10 years. During this period, the brand has obtained a reputation of a reliable supplier. Due to this fact it receives significant discounts and as a result it has low and competitive prices.

The Challenge

We faced the following challenges:

Fixing the structure of URL-addresses. Fixing the errors of internal optimization. Optimizing backlinks. Enhancing the content. Extending the structure of the website. Working out behavioral factors to improve key indicators of the website — firstly, sales.

The Solution

URL-addresses of previous site were linked with the new one. Backlinks were sorted. A detailed technical audit of the site was conducted. Tags (title, h1) and metatags (description) in the form of optimized templates, as well as with manual adjustment were formed. An extended structure of the site was formed based on semantic core, competitors analysis and in house assortment. Recommendations were prepared to increase the transaction rate. Usability of the website was analyzed. Micro mark-ups were implemented. The website featured in Google Quick Replies (Featured Snippet). Construction calculators were added. A detailed content audit was conducted. A systematic increase in external link was set up.

The Result

Over the last month of promotion (relative to the start month), search traffic has grown by 121% Over the whole optimization period, all conversion indicators increased:

transaction rate by 131%;

transactions by 400%;

revenue by 1053.25%.

{"0":{"lid":"1531306243545","ls":"10","loff":"","li_type":"nm","li_name":"name","li_ph":"Your name","li_req":"y","li_nm":"name"},"1":{"lid":"1573230091466","ls":"20","loff":"","li_type":"ph","li_name":"phone","li_title":"Your phone","li_req":"y","li_masktype":"a","li_nm":"phone"},"2":{"lid":"1573567927671","ls":"30","loff":"y","li_type":"in","li_name":"surname","li_ph":"Фамилия","li_req":"y","li_nm":"surname"},"3":{"lid":"1531306540094","ls":"40","loff":"","li_type":"in","li_name":"domain","li_ph":"site.com","li_nm":"domain"},"4":{"lid":"1573230077755","ls":"50","loff":"","li_type":"em","li_name":"email","li_ph":"email","li_req":"y","li_nm":"email"},"5":{"lid":"1575903646714","ls":"60","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"comment","li_value":"Автоматический коммент: заявка из блога, без пользовательского комментария","li_nm":"comment"},"6":{"lid":"1575903664523","ls":"70","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"lead_channel_id","li_value":"24","li_nm":"lead_channel_id"},"7":{"lid":"1584374224865","ls":"80","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"ip","li_nm":"ip"},"8":{"lid":"1609939804226","ls":"90","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"post_id","li_nm":"post_id"}} Get your free consultation

Read more: