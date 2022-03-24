Success story of Kievstroy: traffic increased by 121% and revenue rose by 413%

Niche: real estate.
Result: search traffic increased by 121% .
The Client
The company has been in the market for 10 years. During this period, the brand has obtained a reputation of a reliable supplier. Due to this fact it receives significant discounts and as a result it has low and competitive prices.
The Challenge
We faced the following challenges:
- Fixing the structure of URL-addresses.
- Fixing the errors of internal optimization.
- Optimizing backlinks.
- Enhancing the content.
- Extending the structure of the website.
- Working out behavioral factors to improve key indicators of the website — firstly, sales.
The Solution
- URL-addresses of previous site were linked with the new one.
- Backlinks were sorted.
- A detailed technical audit of the site was conducted.
- Tags (title, h1) and metatags (description) in the form of optimized templates, as well as with manual adjustment were formed.
- An extended structure of the site was formed based on semantic core, competitors analysis and in house assortment.
- Recommendations were prepared to increase the transaction rate.
- Usability of the website was analyzed.
- Micro mark-ups were implemented.
- The website featured in Google Quick Replies (Featured Snippet).
- Construction calculators were added.
- A detailed content audit was conducted.
- A systematic increase in external link was set up.
The Result
- Over the last month of promotion (relative to the start month), search traffic has grown by 121%
- Over the whole optimization period, all conversion indicators increased:
- transaction rate by 131%;
- transactions by 400%;
- revenue by 1053.25%.
