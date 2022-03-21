Photo Transfer success story: impressions growth by 272%

Servise: ASO.

Niche: mobile applications. mobile applications.

Result: impressions growth by 272%.

The Client

Photo Transfer — аn app to transfer photos and videos to any device. This app is very easy to use, safe and super fast. Users of this app can receive unlimited number of photos and videos and exchange photos with friends and family effortlessly

The Challenge

Our goal was to stop the decline in installs and impressions and to use new regions to support them on a permanent basis.

The Solution

We optimized the content of the app for each localization based on weekly ranking analysis. We also used the data from the competitor analysis and Apple Search Ads campaigns.

Optimizing a large number of localizations at once resulted in a significant improvement in ranking.

The Result

Impressions growth by 272%.

