Boost Your Business
Case Studies AppMarketing

Photo Transfer success story: impressions growth by 272%
Radomir Novkovich
115 2 0
1647879603
2
Servise: ASO.
Niche: mobile applications.

Result: impressions growth by 272%.

The Client

Photo Transfer — аn app to transfer photos and videos to any device. This app is very easy to use, safe and super fast. Users of this app can receive unlimited number of photos and videos and exchange photos with friends and family effortlessly

The Challenge

Our goal was to stop the decline in installs and impressions and to use new regions to support them on a permanent basis.

The Solution

We optimized the content of the app for each localization based on weekly ranking analysis. We also used the data from the competitor analysis and Apple Search Ads campaigns.

Optimizing a large number of localizations at once resulted in a significant improvement in ranking.

The Result

Impressions growth by 272%.

Impressions growth by 272%

Read more:

Get your free consultation

2
0
Found a mistake? Select it and press Ctrl + Enter
Topics:
mobile app promotion ASO case studies
Radomir Novkovich

Other posts written by the author

Related Articles

Videonabliudenie.eu success story: increase the number of calls by 107% over 6 months

Increased conversion rate to 2.04%, and the number of calls by 107%.

SEO case study: Freight transportation website promotion. Call conversion rate growth of x4.41

18x organic traffic increase; call conversion rate increased from 1.22% to 5.63%.

Mechta.kz success story: email marketing from scratch to get a return on investment in a month

We were convinced that email list monetization for an ecommerce project can produce incredible results with a huge return on investment. And most importantly—they can be constantly improved.

Comments (0)

Latest comments

From old to new
From new to old
Top rated comments first

    To leave a comment, you have to log in.

    You must switch to your user profile before you can leave a comment

    Subscribe

    to the most useful newsletter on internet marketing
    Cookies policy
    Netpeak processes information about your visit using cookies to improve site performance. By continuing to browse our site, you agree to the use of these cookies. More information — Accept