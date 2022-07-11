How Facebook and Google Ads earned 98% more registration conversion for an educational center

Service: PPC. Niche: online training.

Result: while spending grew by 12.81%, we managed to increase the conversion rate by 38.21%.

The Client

Before the start of the school season (at the end of August 2018), one of the prominent Ukrainian educational online platforms for kids and school students approached us.

The Challenge

The client asked for a 45% increase in website registrations compared to August 2017, with a budget growth of no more than 20%.

The Solution

The customer's site offers online classes for children aged 3 to 8 years, so we divided the children into groups according to the curriculum complexity:

toddlers (3-4 years old);

preschoolers (4-6 years);

first grade (6-7 years old);

the second grade (7-8 years).

We offered the client advertising on Facebook, supported by search advertising and remarketing in Google Ads. We focused on Facebook because it allows us to target parents with children of different ages. Our team prepared terms of reference for a designer to draw banners for each group of children. We prepared Facebook and Google Ads campaigns. In each group of ads, we used a different number of audiences — from 1 to 5. On Facebook, we targeted audiences not only parents with children of a certain age but also related ones. For example, an elementary school kid might ask his parents to buy a subscription to play-based learning.

Important. «Pain» of the target audience our service solves — the kid does not like daily classes. Therefore, in the entire advertising campaign, we used the motto «learning is a game».

The Result

In the peak season, thanks to a careful selection of audiences and unambiguous offers on banners, we were able to:

to increase conversion rate (CR) by 38.21% while spending grew by 12.81%;

to increase the number of registrations by 98.33%;

to reduce CPA by 43.12%.

