PPC case study: how we managed to reduce the lead price by 60% for the UAE company offering carpet cleaning services

Service: PPC. Niche: cleaning services. Region: UAE.

Result: the brand traffic has increased by 200%, the lead price has been reduced by 60%, having dwindled to $20.

The Client

Сarpetprowash.com is a company offering elite-class automatic carpet cleaning services in the UAE. The company likes to emphasize that it is capable of removing stains of any kind.

Services like cleaning of houses, apartments, carpets and furniture belong to one of the niches that are actively developing in metropolises and big cities. Their clients place much value on comfort, which encompasses everything from a comprehensible ad and an option of quickly submitting a request on the website to high-quality service of a cleaning company. We were to find more of such clients and reduce expenses on attracting them.

A unique commercial offer: delivery of carpets from/to clients’ homes, carpet cleaning that takes 2-3 days, payment on delivery of clean carpets.

The Challenge

The difficulty in promotion lay in fierce competition in the region. Cost per click amounted to $5, while with the expected conversion rate of 3% the lead cost stood at $60-80. Based on these data, our work was to be focused on the following two tasks: generating traffic at the maximum cost per click (CPC) and increasing the conversion rate.

When Сarpetprowash came to Netpeak, the main source of requests were Instagram and Facebook. Our experts were assigned the task of obtaining from additional sources the maximum number of leads whose price wouldn’t exceed the mark of $20.

Promotion goals:

Determine the minimum cost of leads on the client’s website. Obtain the maximum number of leads within the given budget.

The Solution

We realized that the topic we were working with was quite expensive, which is why in our promotion strategy we were starting out at the bottom stage of the purchase funnel. In other words, we were meeting the demand for search requests. In the first stage we were mainly focused on implementing search campaigns on Google Ads.

Our action plan was to:

Thoroughly develop semantics and secure geotargeting grouping and grouping by commercial offers; select as many negative keywords as possible. Test search advertisements by city and district. Test media campaigns through targeting by hobbies and intentions; undertake remarketing activities. Improve the website’s usability.

A designer from Netpeak developed the concept and designed relevant banners:

The Results

Already a week later after the media campaigns were launched the brand traffic increased by 200%. Cost per click stood at $0,93. The lead price dropped to $20 and has not changed for the second consecutive month.

Testimonials

Anna Samus’, project manager at Netpeak:

We have managed to reach such great results thanks to the willingness of our client to experiment, test out different hypotheses in practice and subsequently draw conclusions. The Сarpetprowash team have fully immersed themselves in the project. They take a keen interest in various approaches to adjusting settings, whilst coming up with their own ideas and hypotheses on promotion.

