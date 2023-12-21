How to boost mobile app rankings using App Rating Prompts

If an app has a low rating (less than 4.5), it significantly impacts the rating and reduces the number of installs. Previously, developers used special exchanges of targeted traffic to solve this issue. It was possible to buy a certain number of ratings or reviews. However, this method belongs to the Black ASO and no longer works. Mobile store algorithms discover and delete almost all ratings and reviews (especially Google Play). In addition, the app can be blocked. The RadASO team offers an App Rating Prompts solution and explains how it works.

Is app rating and reviews important?

The average rating and reviews of an app are key elements for its successful promotion in the App Store or Google Play. They show users' reactions to the app, and its popularity, and significantly impact the rate from impressions to installs.

The average rating is a numerical value from 1 to 5 stars, where 1 is the minimum rating and 5 is the maximum.

Reviews are text-based feedback from a user who has already downloaded the app.

According to Alchemer, about 80% of users check ratings and reviews before installing a new app. More than 55% of users check ratings and reviews before making a purchase. Over 70% feel that their impression of a brand is influenced by the average rating.

What are App Rating Prompts?

App Rating Prompts are pop-up review windows for requesting a rating inside an app. They are also called Rate Us Windows. They come in two types: standard and custom.

SPOILER: The rating window can give the result shown in the chart below.

The standard (native) is a pop-up review window from the store that appears in the selected position and cannot be edited. The App Store and Google Play recommend using it.

App Store Rating Prompt

Google Play Rating Prompt

The custom is a pop-up review window in the app that was created by the developer. You can display anything on it. After the custom review window appears, you can direct the user to the page to rate it (we do not recommend this to avoid losing the user when they quit the application) or display the standard review window.

When is it optimal to display App Rating Prompts to users?

The pop-up review window should always be displayed after a positive user action (successful delivery, purchase, level completed, etc.). The pop-up should not be in the middle of a task (launching an app, placing an order, in the middle of a level, etc.).

Examples of successful strategies for implementing App Rating Prompts:

after several positive actions;

at the stage of onboarding (stores don't recommend it);

after a certain time in the app;

combo: external push notifications leading to the rating window.

How to add App Rating Prompt to the app and store recommendations

Documents for developers:

Tips from the stores:

Ask for a rating only after the user has had time to get to know the app.

Don't irritate users by asking for a rating too much. Repeated rating requests will negatively affect users' impressions of the app.

Don't push the user to leave you a five-star rating. You shouldn't ask "Would you rate this app 5 stars?" or give rewards for rating (although it happens, as in the example above).

Use the standard (system)pop-up review windows as they offer a consistent, low-impact way to ask for ratings and feedback.

How many requests can you make for the Rating Prompt through the standard system review window?

Google Play regulates the frequency of displays independently. On average, the rate-us window will appear once a month.

App Store - up to 3 times maximum in 365 days.

The system checks for previous reviews and, if there are none, displays a prompt (a rate us window) in the app with a request to rate and optionally make a review.

Why are ratings and reviews important to ASO?

1. Increase in organic rate (more organic downloads).

On Google Play and the App Store, the average rating is displayed directly in the search and on the app's page under the icon. As a result, users are always comparing and analyzing apps.

In addition, Google Play has a special filter with a rating of 4.5+ or 4.0+, and if it is lower, the app will not be found.

2. Increase Explore/Browse traffic

Explore (Google Play) or Browse (App Store) sources capture traffic that an app receives when users browse the "Today", "Games", and "Apps", categories in app stores, or, for instance, editorial selections such as For You, Top Charts, etc.

Users can find an app on these pages, and almost every time, the average rating of the app is placed next to the icon.

3. Better ranking and indexing by keywords for apps

For the Google Play or App Store algorithms, many ratings or reviews mean high customer demand and involvement. This can affect the algorithms for ranking it for key search queries.

In addition, Google Play indexes keywords in reviews, and the developer's response to them is also processed. Therefore, if the number of reviews increases, the app will get a boost in search results. This can also help in keyword indexing for which the app does not rank well (for example, competitors' brands).

4. Useful feedback from your users

Users usually post many useful reviews. They can be suggestions for changes, bug complaints, or praise for a convenient feature. They can be used to improve the app and increase customer retention.

Note. If you solve the user's problem, they can change their previous rating:

5. The impact of ratings & reviews on brand awareness and purchase probability

Most users pay attention to the average rating and read reviews. This is the first factor that influences their attitude toward the app brand and affects their decision-making when purchasing.

A bonus for those who have read to the end. If you have a low rating in the App Store, use the option to reset the rating through the internal functionality of the store. This method won't remove reviews, but it will help you start building an average rating score from scratch. Read more in the article "The Impact of Reviews and Ratings on ASO and App Promotion".

Conclusion

The average rating and reviews of an app have a huge impact on its promotion and position among other competitors. Purchasing ratings and reviews through platforms no longer works. Whichever version of the pop-up review window you choose (standard or custom), Rating Prompts are the only powerful way to increase ratings today.

