SEO-promotion of furniture store in Bulgaria — case with 420% ROMI

The Client

Client — online store for selling furniture in Bulgaria. As is often the case, client initially set as a goal to boost sales for certain keywords in a specific category.

The Challenge

Despite the initial intention, we decided to achieve goals that are fully relevant to [SEO 2.0] concept. Particularly:

increasing holistic visibility of the site in search systems;

rise in organic traffic;

sales boost.

We made this decision to achieve quality results and eventually demonstrate them to a surprised client.

The Solution

Together with the developers, we implemented a part of the technical SEO audit. At the first stage, the audit was not fully implemented due to the limitations of the new site CMS. The next step was to work with the site structure to fully cover all the key phrases in the niche. Having built the site scheme, we again ran into a technical limitation of the CMS. We had to devote a lot of time to change the URL structure of the site. We created meta tags for the landing pages of the entire site, compiled taking into account the collected semantic core. Drafted texts for landing pages. Periodically cleaned out the errors that the system generated. Organized natural backlink building process. After all these actions, we were ready to present first results.

The Result

Significantly improved website visibility (increased positions for all keywords). The site reached top positions on Google for 500 key phrases with a frequency greater than zero. Sales revenue from Ecommerce reports in Google Analytics in the period 09/01/2014 - 01/31/2015 (organic traffic): 61053.28 leva. ROMI — 420%.

