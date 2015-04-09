Case Study: Contextual Advertising and Comparison Shopping Engines in the Category “Winter Tires”: ROI up to 847%
Category: winter tires.
Region: Ukraine.
In this case study we will examine the data for October and the second half of September (Sept. 17 onwards). The client’s initial goal was to obtain the following data:
- conversion rate;
- average basket.
Why so? The site was built just by the beginning of the season and aggregating data was crucial for getting ready for the next one. Thereby, several brands of winter tires were allocated for promotion. During the preparatory stage (September) we only worked to promote some of the brands. We created Google AdWords account and came up with the relevant list of keywords. As we had previously worked on a similar project, we used our experience for developing the strategy with the new client. New data, like profit margins and brands list was also taken to account. Kiev was chosen as the initial geotargeting location. We selected the following brands: Bridgestone, Continental, Fulda, Goodyear, Hankook, and Michelin. Our client was very skeptical about comparison shopping engine, which is why we focused mainly on the Google AdWords campaign. Eventually we used the following sources:
- Google AdWords;
- hotline.ua;
- price.ua;
- vcene.ua;
- Yandex.Direct.
Budget for the second half of September: $473.25 (including agency fee). Advertising in September resulted in: As the table shows, we used Google AdWords, as well as comparison shopping engines — price.ua and hotline.ua. Data for September:
Revenue — $1,992.92
Advertising costs (agency fee included) — $473.25
Margin — 15%.
ROI — ((Revenue × Margin) — Client’s expenses) / Client’s expenses = (($1,992.92 × 15%) — $473.25) / $473.25. = -36%.
ROI (including phone calls): 13%.
We failed to attain the required return on investment level (-36%) in September. Yes, that’s true, we went into red and we knew there would be a negative outcome since we had originally planned to launch campaigns for 6 brands of tires in different cities: Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk, Kiev, Kharkov and other cities of Ukraine. Also, except for the implementation of the original plan — running ads only on certain brands of tires - we experimented with general queries. In October, we additionally used vcene.ua and decided carrying out a test run of Yandex.Direct. We changed the strategy in AdWords and put more emphasis on the range of queries, changed the ad view time and continued optimizing the account. In addition, we increased spending on comparison shopping sites and experimented with its placement. Budget for October: $2,123.94 (including agency’s service fee). We achieved the following results for October:
Number of transactions — 103.
Revenue — $26,820.53
Advertising costs (including agency’s service fees) — $2,123.94
Margin — 15%.
ROI — ((Revenue × Margin) — Client’s expenses) / Client’s expenses = (($26,820.53 × 15%) — $2,123.94) / $2,123.94 = 89%.
ROI (including phone calls): 847%.
Please bear in mind that the data presented refers to Google Analytics and all calculations were made on the basis of e-commerce. Given the fact that an average of 80% of our client’s orders are made via phone calls, the result is as follows:
- September — ROI 13%.
- October — ROI 847%.
General data for the entire period
Margin — 15%.
Revenue with Google Analytics — $28,813.46.
Gross margin — $4,322.01.
Gross margin ROI (ROMI) — 66%, but including phone calls — 847%.
New data coming next season!
Recommended theme posts
Promoting iOS/Android Mobile App via AdWords, YouTube, Facebook, Yandex.Store and iAD: Bulletin Board App Case Study
Every month an ever-increasing number of clients turn to Netpeak with a clearly defined goal of promoting their mobile applications for iOS and Android. Specialists at the paid traffic department help achieve these goals by using different tools including
Cyprus real estate niche: four steps to a fivefold increase in the number of leads
Why is it important to optimize behavioral indicators in the highly competitive niches
How does online order form has to look like: detailed check-list
Don't let your clients leave at the stage of cart abandonment with improved order form.
Recommended new posts
Migrating from AdWords API to Google Ads API. A Comprehensive Guideline
In this article, I want to share some information on a new package, rgoogleads, which I started working on in June 2021.
How to Create SEO Friendly Pagination For Your Website – Netpeak TV e.1
How to make SEO friendly pagination using rel="canonical", 'next' and 'prev' and other ways.
How to write awesome B2B content when you know nothing about the topic
If you are also struggling with creating expert-level b2b content like articles, case studies, and ebooks stick around. In this article, I am sharing tips on how to research b2b content that should help you tackle the most ‘geeky’ topics even when you are
Comments (3)
Latest comments
To leave a comment, you have to log in.