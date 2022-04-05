Videonabliudenie.eu success story: increase the number of calls by 107% over 6 months

Service: SEO. Niche: web and communication platforms.

Result: Increased conversion rate to 2.04%, and the number of calls by 107%.

The Client

Kassaba Systems Ltd. has been offering exclusive and standard technology solutions for 16 years.

The Challenge

The goal was to increase sales. Orders were mainly placed by phone, so the only way to measure our performance was to add a call tracking system to analyze phone calls and advertising channels.

The Solution

In the first stage, we made a full site audit and eliminated the technical bugs we found. In particular:

Set up redirects correctly. Changed metadata (title, description, keywords, h1) for each page of the site. Removed pages that had no value to consumers and search engines. Optimized the structure of the site. Optimized landing pages. Optimized pagination pages. Implemented a link building script.

In the second stage we:

Set up a script to return visitors who are ready to leave the site (and to improve behavioral factors). Added contact phone numbers to all pages. Added the "Buy" button to product card pages. Placed text descriptions on the category pages under the photos of products. Set up a callback widget.

The Results

Thanks to the semantic core tuning, landing page optimization and Ringostat services we succeeded in:

increasing the number of calls by 107%;

Increasing the conversion rate from 0.68% to 2.04%.

