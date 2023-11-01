A/B Testing in ASO. What Is It and How to Conduct It in Apple’s App Store or Google Play?

A/B testing in ASO is the process of comparing two or more variations of visual or textual elements to determine what the store visitors perceive as the most appealing option. You can conduct A/B testing on screenshots, icons, or textual metadata within the context of Google Play. RadASO team will take you by the hand and explain what is A/B testing in ASO, the key differences in A/B tests for the App Store and Google Play, and how to do it correctly.

A/B Testing in ASO – How it Works

Split the total number of users into two groups: A and B. Group A continues with the usual experience and sees the current screenshots. Group B receives a new experience and views fresh new test screenshots. Continue testing until you identify the group with the superior installation conversion rates.

During the test launch, there is an opportunity to select various parameters:

The percentage of users to whom it will be displayed.

Countries in which the test will be conducted.

Conditions under which the test will be considered successful.

However, setting the parameters of whom the test will be displayed to or controlling the audience demographics is impossible.

The main objective of A/B tests in ASO is to improve conversion rates in one of the variants. Sometimes, minor changes, such as a different color for the CTA button, lead to significant differences in user interaction with the application. When creating a hypothesis, specify what you will change and why.

What to Consider when Preparing a Hypothesis for A/B Testing

Choose an element that will be changed (tested) and, in your opinion, will have a significant impact on users. For example, the background in one of the screenshots. The hypothesis may be that changing it will increase conversion. Define the specifics of the change. Specifically and clearly indicate what you want to change in this element and add approximate references. For example, "replace the dark background with a light one" or "replace the background with an image of people with a solid background." Evaluate how the change affects users. The test will not show results if only a small percentage of users notice the change. The change should be noticeable on the first three vertical screenshots (if there's a video, on the first two). On horizontal screenshots or videos, the changes should be obvious right from the start.

Let's look at examples:

Example 1. Changes are not immediately apparent on the sixth screenshot. Most users only look at the first few and don't scroll to the end. Therefore, such a test is not useful since its results do not allow you to draw a meaningful conclusion.

Example 2. Changes are immediately noticeable on the very first, most conversion-driven screenshot. Only one crucial shift is being tested, not several simultaneously. The results of this A/B test will reveal what users find more alluring for viewing and downloading.

A/B Test Differences Table in App Store and Google Play