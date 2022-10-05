OWOX Success Story - How to Sell Tickets Four Days Before the Analyze Conference

OWOX Success Story - How to Sell Tickets Four Days Before the Analyze Conference

Service: PPC. Niche: Marketing analytics.

Result: In less than a week of advertising campaigns, we sold 50 tickets to an offline event.

The Client

OWOX is a Ukrainian product company. The main product is the marketing analytics service OWOX BI. With its help, companies can automatically receive marketing reports based on raw data, set up end-to-end analytics, evaluate the effectiveness of each marketing channel and make balanced business decisions based on the data.

The Challenge

Netpeak's challenge was to help OWOX sell 30 or more tickets to the Analyze! conference in April 2019.

The challenge resulted from an oversight - the team in charge of pre-advertising did not sell out the tickets. OWOX ran a risk of losing profit from the event.

We got involved at the last minute - four days before the conference started.

The Solution

It takes at least a week to launch ad campaigns in Google Ads, which we didn't have. So we decided to advertise only on Facebook. OWOX already had ready-made Facebook banners with speakers:

First, we ensured we set up Pixel Facebook events and goals correctly in analytics. Though time is short, this is a fundamental step for accurate tracking and optimizing your Facebook ads.

Next, we worked out the structure of the advertising account. And then chose the tools for promotion:

a campaign focused on attracting traffic;

a campaign optimized for conversions (in our case, registrations);

remarketing.

The daily budgets were set to a minimum. We understood that the traffic campaign would not yield high conversion during registration - we needed this campaign to bring potential customers to the site. But most importantly, it's one of the primary sources of remarketing audiences.

The Result

The result in four days of ad campaigns:

We sold 51 tickets in less than a week of the advertising campaign.

Testimonials

Olga Leginkova, Head of Events at OWOX:

Thanks to the guys at Netpeak for helping us make a media plan and running a paid conference promotion through different channels. This case was fantastic and efficient work. They were always in touch, tested various options, and chose the best ones. Our joint work increased the number of leads to the website and, consequently, a more significant number of visitors to the conference.

Read more: