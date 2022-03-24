Ukrzoloto.ua success story: 100% more traffic from search engines after moving the site

Service: SEO.

Result: The number of transactions increased by 417.65%, revenue — by 560.38%, transaction rate — by 154.27%, and average order value — by 27.57%.

The Client

Ukrzoloto.ua is an online jewelry store that sells both products of its own production and other foreign and domestic jewelry brands (UMa&UMi, Eden, Sovissimo, and others).

At the moment of contacting Netpeak, the client did not have a contractor who could build a promotion strategy. In addition, the site changed its design and structure. Later, the client decided to create a new site, so our specialists also provided requirements for the website transfer.

The problem was that most of the jewelry market was occupied by the competitors such as Golden Age, Gold.ua, and Zlato.

The Challenge

We had to solve a number of issues with the existing website:

fix critical errors;

optimize content: h1, title, description tags, texts;

set up Google Analytics: goals, sales funnel, transaction tracking;

provide quality link building.

And the new website:

control website development and relocation to a new website;

extend the site structure: landing page optimization for filters and their intersections;

provide content for new landing pages;

consult on changing the website design;

implement the Server-Side Rendering for AJAX pages.

The Process

Compiled a list of critical points for the technical SEO of the site. Set up tracking goals and events in Google Analytics. Identified the seasonality for all categories. Optimized the content on the existing site and created the content for the new site. Provided technical requirements for filter page optimization. Link building. Provided recommendations on moving to a new site. Created a content strategy for the blog.

The Result

Increased traffic by 103.58%. Increased the number of transactions by 417.65%, revenue — by 560.38%, transaction ratio — by 154.27%, and average order value — by 27.57%. The client ranked fourth in terms of visibility in Serpstat in Google Ukraine among the main competitors.

Testimonials

Anna Samus, Middle Project Manager:

The result was achieved through the client's activity and the responsible approach of the SEO specialist. The growth potential of the project is much higher than the achieved result.

Arthur Lyubich, Digital Marketing & Ecommerce Manager at Ukrzoloto:

The effective SEO was partly offset by other tasks: changing the engine and design of the website. However, given the technical difficulties, the result is good. We are going to keep on improving it.

