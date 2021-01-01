How to publish a guest post on Netpeak Blog

We are interested in articles with concrete examples and advice that can be immediately implemeted. For example, it can be something like this (list of examples):

Please, send us only unique texts that have not been previously published on other resources.

Netpeak blog editorial team publishes post after approving edits with the author.

Material structure requirements:

We do not have strict frames for the text size and format. Our inital criteria — user's benefit and experimental confirmation of the presented hypotheses.

Act like Hemingway — write only about things you have experienced yourself.