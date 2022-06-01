The Checklist on How to Choose an Internet Marketing Contractor
The tendering process is lengthy and vital. Needless to say, failure is not an option. While not everyone is good at it, with the help of this checklist, you can succeed in picking the best contractor for your needs.
Please submit the form
Here is the number one rule of bidding:
Find a reliable Internet marketing partner and save your team's time, money, and mental health.
Find a reliable Internet marketing partner and save your team's time, money, and mental health.
Who can benefit from this checklist?
Business owners and CEOs
You will understand the tendering process management, which will help you find the perfect contractor.
Marketing executives
You will be able to make the right choice during the tender and explain it to the business owners based on facts.
Those participating in tenders
You will learn what information to prepare, how to present it, and what data to request from the organizer.
Results after use
Focus
You know the exact results you anticipate the contractors to yield, and you understand the possible ways of achieving them.
Openness
You are ready to listen to the participants' proposals, understand their profitability, and not limit yourself.
Confidence
Following the tender, you are sure that you have chosen the "best" contractor to be entrusted with the promotion of your business.
Content
Tendering is complicated, but we've broken down each phase in a straightforward manner and packed the essence of an effective tender into 15 pages.
1
Preparation
You have to describe the goal and select participants for a briefing. Then, you form a decision-making committee, but what comes next? What should you do after the briefing?
2
Openness
What data do you provide participants with? Consider the format for it. How do you protect your information?
3
Budgets
How do you determine the budget for promotion and decide on the best course of action in case of miscalculation? Importantly, how do you assess the profitability of participants' offers?
4
Negotiations
How to deal with all participants and each person individually? How to identify an unsuitable proposal and correctly rectify the situation?
5
Decision
Who should select the winner? What should the choice be based on? What to do if nothing is clear?
6
Bonus: A Job Template
A template of an adequately drafted tender assignment that minimizes misunderstandings between you and the bidders.
Netpeak is a performance marketing agency. Since 2006, Netpeak has helped more than 3000 companies and brands to lead the way and find more clients.
Among them are OLX (by Naspers), Domino's Pizza, Audi, Tripadvisor, Vodafone, Bosch and Siemens Hausgeräte.
We can help you with tasks to both increase traffic to your website and perform complex analytical or strategic projects.
Among them are OLX (by Naspers), Domino's Pizza, Audi, Tripadvisor, Vodafone, Bosch and Siemens Hausgeräte.
We can help you with tasks to both increase traffic to your website and perform complex analytical or strategic projects.
The authors of this checklist
Topics:
Found a mistake? Select it and press Ctrl + Enter
Related Articles
Kovalska Real Estate success story — how to increase the number of conversions by 75% in apartment advertising
The conversion rate increased by 75%, and the average conversion cost dropped by 26%.
What is robots.txt? A Guide for Beginners
A robots.txt file is a text UTF-8 encoded document that is valid for http, https, as well as FTP protocols.
Expertise and a lot of cases — a new blog about App Store Optimization
From Netpeak RadASO.
Subscribe
to the most useful newsletter on internet marketing