New Generation of Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker SEO Tools

Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker, SEO tools thousands of internet marketers all over the world go for, have become even better! These products were initially developed by online marketing agency Netpeak for its own needs and spread free of charge for a long time. Now we all are experiencing a totally new age of Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker – foundation of Netpeak Software – a full-fledged company, which focuses all its efforts, knowledge and ideas on improving familiar to you products.

We’ve taken into consideration a great number of your requests and included a lot of new features to show you all the potential of the enhanced programs.

Our team is proud to share our first results and present Netpeak Spider 2.0 and Netpeak Checker 2.0 – Next Generation of SEO Tools for SEO specialists and webmasters that help to solve day-to-day SEO tasks in an easy and effective way.

Netpeak Spider 2.0 – Your Personal SEO Crawler

Maintaining the health of your website is no more a hassle. It’s the responsibility Netpeak Spider easily takes over spotting a variety of on-site issues that could harm your SEO performance. Do not take it for granted – check it out on your own. This short program overview will guide you through its main features.

This tool allows you to:

Check key on-page SEO parameters of crawled URLs Check key on-page SEO parameters of crawled URLs Analyze incoming and outgoing internal links Analyze incoming and outgoing internal links Find broken links and redirects Find broken links and redirects Avoid duplicate content: Pages, Titles, Meta Descriptions, and Keywords Avoid duplicate content: Pages, Titles, Meta Descriptions, and Keywords Spot the most common errors of your website optimization Spot the most common errors of your website optimization Consider indexation instructions (Robots.txt, Canonical, Meta Robots) Consider indexation instructions (Robots.txt, Canonical, Meta Robots) Calculate internal PageRank to improve website linking structure Calculate internal PageRank to improve website linking structure Set custom rules to crawl either the entire website or its certain part Set custom rules to crawl either the entire website or its certain part Save or export data to work with it whenever you want Save or export data to work with it whenever you want

Comparison of Netpeak Spider old and new versions 1.x 2.0 General Features website crawling ✔ ✔ searching for Title, Description, Keywords duplicates ✔ ✔ searching for the whole pages duplicates ✖ ✔ considering link interconnections ✔ ✔ different crawling modes (entire website, only directory, Google SERP) ⚠ ✔ Settings 'Crawling Rules' feature ✖ ✔ indexation settings ⚠ ✔ opportunity for optimal work with slow websites (response timeout, delay between requests, etc.) ✖ ✔ endless redirects detection, restriction of maximum number of redirects follows ✖ ✔ preset User Agent templates ✖ ✔ project and the crawling settings bonds ✖ ✔ Parameters and Results export of all the results to Excel ✔ ⚠ export of the current table to the Excel ✖ ✔ advanced logic for filtering and results searching ✖ ✔ saving and loading the results ✖ ✔ option to unload the crawling results for further work in Netpeak Checker ✖ ✔ User Interface detailed tips to the majority of the program features ✖ ✔ main events notifications ✖ ✔ 'Start Window' to quickly proceed to crawling ✖ ✔ crawling process monitoring via status bar ✖ ✔ Technologies optimized and balanced crawling structure ✖ ✔ improved URL parsing scheme (characters decoding in HTML and URL, base URL consideration, etc.) ✖ ✔ TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 protocols support ✖ ✔ Support dedicated team that develops and tests the product ✖ ✔ separate support service ⚠ ✔

Netpeak Checker 2.0 – Research Tool for Mass SEO Analysis

Understanding comes through comparison. Netpeak Checker is the very tool that fully proves that saying. It analyzes URLs side-by-side by key SEO parameters, saving your time and efforts when performing an audit of your website and comparing it with the competitors’. Review a brief summary of the product to be able to effectively put its advantages into practice.

This tool allows you to:

Check key SEO parameters of URLs Check key SEO parameters of URLs Retrieve Title tags, Meta Descriptions, Keywords, Robots, and Canonical Retrieve Title tags, Meta Descriptions, Keywords, Robots, and Canonical Analyze status codes, links, h1-h6 headers, and the language of the pages Analyze status codes, links, h1-h6 headers, and the language of the pages Compare URLs by parameters of well-known services: Moz, Ahrefs, Serpstat, SEMrush, Majestic, etc. Compare URLs by parameters of well-known services: Moz, Ahrefs, Serpstat, SEMrush, Majestic, etc. Merge URLs into projects to easily manage them Merge URLs into projects to easily manage them Add a list of URLs manually or from a file, an XML-sitemap or a Netpeak Spider project Add a list of URLs manually or from a file, an XML-sitemap or a Netpeak Spider project Filter and sort all the received data by any parameter Filter and sort all the received data by any parameter Use list of proxy servers and captcha solving services while operating with a big number of URLs Use list of proxy servers and captcha solving services while operating with a big number of URLs Save or export data to work with it whenever you want Save or export data to work with it whenever you want

Comparison of Netpeak Checker old and new versions 1.x 2.0 General Features mass analysis of websites based on a wide range of parameters ✔ ✔ 'The comparison with basic URL' function ✖ ✔ using of proxy ✔ ✔ CAPTCHA solving: manually or with the help of services ⚠ ✔ working with projects ✖ ✔ Number of Parameters On-Page parameters (Title, Description, Meta Robots, Canonical URL, etc.) 4 36 ↑ 32 server parameters 3 3 Ahrefs 8 8 Serpstat 0 3 ↑ 3 Moz 7 7 SEMrush 2 6 ↑ 4 Majestic 6 6 Alexa 3 3 DMOZ 1 3 ↑ 2 Whois 3 3 Internet Archive: Wayback Machine 1 2 ↑ 1 Google (indexation, cache date, merged, etc.) 6 7 ↑ 1 Bing 1 3 ↑ 2 Social networks 7 8 ↑ 1 Ways to add URLs manually ✔ ✔ from txt-file ✔ ✔ from XML Sitemap ✖ ✔ from Netpeak Spider project ✖ ✔ Working with Results export of all the results to Excel ✔ ⚠ export of the current table to the Excel ✖ ✔ advanced logic for filtering and results searching ✖ ✔ saving and loading the results ✔ ⚠ restart the highlighted cells / rows analyzing ✖ ✔ Settings parameters templates ✔ ✔ opportunity for optimal work with slow websites (response timeout, delay between requests, etc.) ✖ ✔ redirect chains detection, restriction of maximum number of redirects follows ✖ ✔ preset User Agent templates for On-Page parameters ✖ ✔ User Interface detailed tips to parameters and the majority of the program features ✖ ✔ main events notifications ✖ ✔ analysis process monitoring via status bar ✖ ✔ Technologies optimized and balanced analysis structure ✖ ✔ improved URL parsing scheme (characters decoding in HTML and URL, types of pages consideration, etc.) ✖ ✔ TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 protocols support ✖ ✔ Support dedicated team that develops and tests the product ✖ ✔ separate support service ⚠ ✔

How to start using the products

Apart from improving Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker, we have come up with Netpeak Launcher – a desktop software that helps to handle all Netpeak Software products and makes their running and updating more convenient. You can download it from User Control Panel after having created your account.

To give you time to explore the updated products and discover all the new advantages, we are pleased to offer you a free trial. It grants you a full access to all the features of Netpeak Software products for 14 days if you are new to Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker and 60 days if you’ve been using our products before. Notice that your 60-day trial starts from the release date, i.e. Jun 21 2016, so lose no time and check your email – we’ve sent you all the necessary information.

After your trial period expires on Aug 19 2016, we plan to stop maintaining the old versions, as far as we concentrate all our efforts on developing new products. However, if you’ve already registered in the old programs, you’re free to use them without any limitations.

As soon as you are ready to go forward with the product, you are welcome to view all the possible subscription plans, which vary from 1 to 12 months allowing you to get up to 30% discount and additional 10% when buying both products.

Let’s make friends

Your feedback really means much to us. Please, let us know what you think of our products, ask any questions bothering you, share your ideas or support those of other users.

Depending on your aims and preferences choose the way to interact:

And do not forget to subscribe on our social network accounts → it is the place we’ll be sharing Netpeak Software news, inform about latest developments of our programs and conduct opinion polls to allow you influence the products development .

A quick recap

You are a passionate SEO or a webmaster interested in the latest developments and willing to save time while performing day-to-day SEO tasks? You need to quickly crawl a website to reveal its key on-site SEO issues? Or to analyze a huge number of URLs, for instance, to compare your website with those of the competitors and find out your strong and weak points?

Then Netpeak Software will be the right choice. Try a free trial and make sure that Netpeak Spider 2.0 and Netpeak Checker 2.0 will meet your SEO needs!

Try Netpeak Software Products