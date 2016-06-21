Boost Your Business
New Generation of Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker SEO Tools
Alex Wise
Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker, SEO tools thousands of internet marketers all over the world go for, have become even better! These products were initially developed by online marketing agency Netpeak for its own needs and spread free of charge for a long time. Now we all are experiencing a totally new age of Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker – foundation of Netpeak Software – a full-fledged company, which focuses all its efforts, knowledge and ideas on improving familiar to you products.

We’ve taken into consideration a great number of your requests and included a lot of new features to show you all the potential of the enhanced programs.

Our team is proud to share our first results and present Netpeak Spider 2.0 and Netpeak Checker 2.0 – Next Generation of SEO Tools for SEO specialists and webmasters that help to solve day-to-day SEO tasks in an easy and effective way.

Netpeak Spider 2.0 – Your Personal SEO Crawler

Maintaining the health of your website is no more a hassle. It’s the responsibility Netpeak Spider easily takes over spotting a variety of on-site issues that could harm your SEO performance. Do not take it for granted – check it out on your own. This short program overview will guide you through its main features.

This tool allows you to:

You can see a screenshot of Netpeak Spider table with the results of such on-page SEO parameters as Canonical URL, Status Code, Title, Description, etc.Check key on-page SEO parameters of crawled URLs
The table with incoming links comes to the front and shows you all the links to twitter.com/about from the crawled website. Notice, that you also can apply a special filter hereAnalyze incoming and outgoing internal links
Having crawled msn.com website, we’ve detected redirects and also some errors that point to the broken links. You may observe it in the ‘Status Code’ columnFind broken links and redirects
In the ‘Duplicates’ section at the right-hand corner, you may watch the duplicate content of the whole pages or only its Titles, Meta Descriptions, and Keywords. In this example, the ‘Titles’ tab is opened to demonstrate the duplicate content of TitlesAvoid duplicate content: Pages, Titles, Meta Descriptions, and Keywords
To show you examples of the most common errors, we have crawled msn.com website and spotted that URL address differs from Canonical URL, as well as a redirect, a broken link, and even an empty TitleSpot the most common errors of your website optimization
While checking the boxes, you decide whether to consider Robots.txt, Canonical and Meta Robots instructions or not when crawling the website. Our advice is to consider it, as search engine robots do the same :)Consider indexation instructions (Robots.txt, Canonical, Meta Robots)
The window where you set the number of iterations and define what kinds of links to consider when calculating internal PageRank: either all the links or ignoring the sitewide onesCalculate internal PageRank to improve website linking structure
According to the chosen crawling rules set in the pop-up window, the background table places only URLs including /itm/. Try these rules as a powerful and flexible tool to quickly crawl only certain parts of a websiteSet custom rules to crawl either the entire website or its certain part
Have a look at what kind of information Netpeak Spider saves about the crawling results: domain, start and end date of the crawling, its duration, status when saved, and also the number of crawled URLs and results in the tableSave or export data to work with it whenever you want
Comparison of Netpeak Spider old and new versions 1.x 2.0
General Features
website crawling
searching for Title, Description, Keywords duplicates
searching for the whole pages duplicates
considering link interconnections
different crawling modes (entire website, only directory, Google SERP)
Settings
'Crawling Rules' feature
indexation settings
opportunity for optimal work with slow websites (response timeout, delay between requests, etc.)
endless redirects detection, restriction of maximum number of redirects follows
preset User Agent templates
project and the crawling settings bonds
Parameters and Results
export of all the results to Excel
export of the current table to the Excel
advanced logic for filtering and results searching
saving and loading the results
option to unload the crawling results for further work in Netpeak Checker
User Interface
detailed tips to the majority of the program features
main events notifications
'Start Window' to quickly proceed to crawling
crawling process monitoring via status bar
Technologies
optimized and balanced crawling structure
improved URL parsing scheme (characters decoding in HTML and URL, base URL consideration, etc.)
TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 protocols support
Support
dedicated team that develops and tests the product
separate support service

Netpeak Checker 2.0 – Research Tool for Mass SEO Analysis

Understanding comes through comparison. Netpeak Checker is the very tool that fully proves that saying. It analyzes URLs side-by-side by key SEO parameters, saving your time and efforts when performing an audit of your website and comparing it with the competitors’. Review a brief summary of the product to be able to effectively put its advantages into practice.

This tool allows you to:

Here, you can see the table where you choose the parameters for Netpeak Checker to analyze the added URLsCheck key SEO parameters of URLs
In this example, you may see how the information about such key on-page parameters as Titles, Meta Descriptions, Keywords and also Robots.txt and Meta Robots instructions is presented in the results tableRetrieve Title tags, Meta Descriptions, Keywords, Robots, and Canonical
Here we’d like to show you the table with such results of the analysis as status codes, internal, external, and outgoing links, h1-h6 headers, and the language of the pagesAnalyze status codes, links, h1-h6 headers, and the language of the pages
Taking the most popular websites as an example, you may compare such parameters as Alexa Global Rank, Serpstat SE Traffic, MozRank, SEMrush Organic Search Traffic, and some othersCompare URLs by parameters of well-known services: Moz, Ahrefs, Serpstat, SEMrush, Majestic, etc.
Here, you can see that the analyzed URLs can be merged into one project, and be given a name (we have named our project ‘Most Popular Websites’) which makes it easier to search for it and work with it laterMerge URLs into projects to easily manage them
Having pressed the ‘Add URLs’ button in the top-left corner, you will see the window with all the possible ways to add URLsAdd a list of URLs manually or from a file, an XML-sitemap or a Netpeak Spider project
This example illustrates the way you may filter the data you will get in the results table. With the given settings you’ll see only the URLs with 200 ОК status code, more than 5 internal links, and those with ‘Facebook’ in the h1 headingFilter and sort all the received data by any parameter
When working with a big number of URLs you may choose an option to use one proxy or a list of them. In the ‘CAPTCHA’ tab you may also use CAPTCHA solving services or enter them manuallyUse list of proxy servers and captcha solving services while operating with a big number of URLs
You may see that Netpeak Checker offers a rather flexible option of exporting the analysis results. Upload only the parameters necessary for the further workSave or export data to work with it whenever you want
Comparison of Netpeak Checker old and new versions 1.x 2.0
General Features
mass analysis of websites based on a wide range of parameters
'The comparison with basic URL' function
using of proxy
CAPTCHA solving: manually or with the help of services
working with projects
Number of Parameters
On-Page parameters (Title, Description, Meta Robots, Canonical URL, etc.) 4 3632
server parameters 3 3
Ahrefs 8 8
Serpstat 0 33
Moz 7 7
SEMrush 2 64
Majestic 6 6
Alexa 3 3
DMOZ 1 32
Whois 3 3
Internet Archive: Wayback Machine 1 21
Google (indexation, cache date, merged, etc.) 6 71
Bing 1 32
Social networks 7 81
Ways to add URLs
manually
from txt-file
from XML Sitemap
from Netpeak Spider project
Working with Results
export of all the results to Excel
export of the current table to the Excel
advanced logic for filtering and results searching
saving and loading the results
restart the highlighted cells / rows analyzing
Settings
parameters templates
opportunity for optimal work with slow websites (response timeout, delay between requests, etc.)
redirect chains detection, restriction of maximum number of redirects follows
preset User Agent templates for On-Page parameters
User Interface
detailed tips to parameters and the majority of the program features
main events notifications
analysis process monitoring via status bar
Technologies
optimized and balanced analysis structure
improved URL parsing scheme (characters decoding in HTML and URL, types of pages consideration, etc.)
TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 protocols support
Support
dedicated team that develops and tests the product
separate support service

How to start using the products

Apart from improving Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker, we have come up with Netpeak Launcher – a desktop software that helps to handle all Netpeak Software products and makes their running and updating more convenient. You can download it from User Control Panel after having created your account.

To give you time to explore the updated products and discover all the new advantages, we are pleased to offer you a free trial. It grants you a full access to all the features of Netpeak Software products for 14 days if you are new to Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker and 60 days if you’ve been using our products before. Notice that your 60-day trial starts from the release date, i.e. Jun 21 2016, so lose no time and check your email – we’ve sent you all the necessary information.

After your trial period expires on Aug 19 2016, we plan to stop maintaining the old versions, as far as we concentrate all our efforts on developing new products. However, if you’ve already registered in the old programs, you’re free to use them without any limitations.

As soon as you are ready to go forward with the product, you are welcome to view all the possible subscription plans, which vary from 1 to 12 months allowing you to get up to 30% discount and additional 10% when buying both products.

Let’s make friends

Your feedback really means much to us. Please, let us know what you think of our products, ask any questions bothering you, share your ideas or support those of other users.

Depending on your aims and preferences choose the way to interact:

And do not forget to subscribe on our social network accounts → it is the place we’ll be sharing Netpeak Software news, inform about latest developments of our programs and conduct opinion polls to allow you influence the products development.

A quick recap

You are a passionate SEO or a webmaster interested in the latest developments and willing to save time while performing day-to-day SEO tasks? You need to quickly crawl a website to reveal its key on-site SEO issues? Or to analyze a huge number of URLs, for instance, to compare your website with those of the competitors and find out your strong and weak points?

Then Netpeak Software will be the right choice. Try a free trial and make sure that Netpeak Spider 2.0 and Netpeak Checker 2.0 will meet your SEO needs!

Try Netpeak Software Products

We suggest you check out our next post from the Netpeak Software series → a review on Netpeak Spider 2.1. In this update, we’ve realized classification of more than 50 on-page SEO issues, added 24 new parameters, and implemented absolutely new results table which considerably simplifies and hastens handling the program.

2
2
0
Alex Wise

CEO & Founder of Netpeak Software.

10+ years of experience in SEO. Former Head of SEO Department at Netpeak that focused on VIP clients (TripAdvisor, OLX, etc.), Former Head of the Client Project Development Department (10+ staff), Former Project Manager of Netpeak Internal Resources.

Other posts written by the author

