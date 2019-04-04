Yves Rocher success story: how to create a demand for new cosmetics through video advertising

Service: PPC, video advertising.

Result: 438 868 views, 3705 views of other videos on the client's channel.

The Client

Advertisers are fighting for the time and attention of consumers. To bring new products to the market, you should choose an effective way of branding. To promote the new line of Yves Rocher cosmetics, we used video ads.

The Challenge

When promoting a new line of cosmetics, we worked with the audience which was at the first stage of the sales funnel — “awareness”. Video advertising is the best solution for this task.

We chose Google Ads as the main promotion tool (about 70% of the allocated budget) and expected video campaign to perform the branding function: 65% of the media budget was allocated to videos and only 35% to banner advertising. In order to reach as much audience as possible, we targeted women aged 25-45 and excluded irrelevant topics and sites.

We also worked with a brand loyal audience — campaigns for the following remarketing lists were created:

users who made a purchase;

users who added products to the shopping cart;

users who watched the client's video on YouTube or visited the channel;

smart lists provided by Google Analytics.

The Solution

We used the following formats:

TrueView In-Display (video can be played either in the ad section or on the YouTube view page once a user has clicked on the ad);

TrueView In-Stream (ads appear before or after the video, a user can skip the ad in 5 seconds).

The audience retention chart shows the average percentage of video views depending on the video format.

Loyalty to the In-Display format is very high and almost coincides with the free views statistics. The audience retention rate sometimes exceeds 100% (this is possible when viewers watch the same part of the video several times). Advertising in the In-Display format is run upon the button click, which means the viewer consciously and voluntarily watches the video. The results of the audience retention by using the "obsessive" advertising in the In-Stream format are much lower.

As you can see, the views are interrupted more actively on the 5-7 second of the video because it’s the time when a user can skip ad. It should be mentioned that every tenth viewer leaves the page even before the ad starts — the number of viewers for this period drops from 90% to 60%. We conclude that 15-20% of the audience was not interested in this video a priori. Let's add the percentage difference between the diagrams and get data that the audience of In-Stream is 40-45% less target and loyal than In-Display one.

The absence of sharp fluctuations at other intervals on the diagram says that the users were equally interested in content throughout the entire movie. It would seem that everything is clear: In-Display is the undisputed leader. But let’s take into account that the reach for promo advertising is always in the first place. Сompare both formats at an average cost per view, quantity and total cost per view:

In-Stream's audience performance is 40-45% lower. However, this format provides 2403% more coverage and is 47% cheaper, making it much more effective at achieving the goal.

What is the best place to show video advertising?

Let's analyze the placements by general indicators and the level of audience retention:

A number of received views:

Google Display Network — 26 028;

YouTube search — 736;

YouTube video — 412 104.

YouTube video is a leader. This network is significantly superior to others not only in terms of the number of views but also the average cost per view.

Surprisingly, Google Display network performed well, in particular, the video ad sections on partner sites.

The situation with YouTube Search was hardly a success.

The Result

For two months of video campaign activity, we obtained the following results:

The total number of views: 438 868. We should also take into account the free bonuses of the video campaign on YouTube channel:

44 clicks on the "Like" button;

110 clicks on the "Share" button;

3705 views of other videos on the client's channel.

To sum up on the product popularity level increase, we analyzed the frequency of requests for the product line name in Google Trends. The diagram shows the average number of search queries per month (the advertising campaign period is marked in green).

As you can see, there was no demand for products prior to the promotion, it arose and reached its peak in the period of activity. As soon as the advertising campaign was disabled, the interest of users decreased again, but the product has already reached a certain level of popularity, and this was obvious in the run-up to the New Year holidays. I would like to emphasize that cosmetics are in demand mainly before New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, March 8.

A diagram:

Conclusions

TrueView In-Stream video advertising works best for branding purposes, although In-Display attracts a narrower and more interested audience. The most profitable way to show ads is on YouTube, which has the widest reach and lowest cost per view as well as free bonuses from video hosting. Most important: with the help of high-quality videos, we managed to fulfill the main task — to create demand for a new line of cosmetics.