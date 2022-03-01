Unisender.com success story: analyzing blog profitability and optimizing the website loading speed

Service: SEO, web-analytics.

Result: through web analytics, we detected that investments in the blog were paying off. So that, we improved the website and blog loading speed by more than 100%.

The Client

Unisender — a large SaaS, specialized in email marketing for business representatives worldwide. We are more than glad to tell about this case since large SaaS projects promotion is our specialty.

The Challenge

Optimizing existing web pages. Making a room for resource growth. Correcting analytics and increasing Unisender blog effectiveness.

The last point should be highlighted in detail. Overall, we do have various ideas on blog promotion - we regularly discuss them during Skype calls and mention them in tasks. But how to evaluate, how much money was earned through the blog at the moment? Do the customers who have purchased the service read the blog?

The Solution

First, we created a new main page. We regularly generated new ideas to improve the website. One of them — improving the blog with feedback and integration. As a result, an alternative landing page was created. Next, we conducted A/B testing, the new main page showed better results with a record break, it was 79.44% more effective. Thus, Unisender had obtained the new main page. Then, we optimized the website loading speed:

server was improved (the website loading speed increased by 50%);

cookie free domain was created and set up;

the whole static content from the domain was being distributed via CDN CloudFare;

a mandatory caching of all pages was set up for 24 hours. Users could reset the whole website cache, if necessary.

We added XML map index. If you have a massive website which consists of many large categories or page types and if it is multilingual, the sitemap index page will help to track website indexing. We decided to find out how many customers visited the blog at least once before proceeding the payment and what is the income from these customers. In SaaS case, it is easy to measure by just creating a segment in Google Analytics.

Here, the payment equals to the goal fulfillment.

It is interesting, what if past clients who made payment visited the blog and then proceeded second-third payment?

We added a new segment to identify the new users:

We applied these segments where there was income from targeted goal:

The Results

Average user session has become 15-20 minutes. That means, users actually read the blog. We found out, Unisender customers really read the blog, moreover, it not only helped for customer retention, but brought the new ones. The website loading speed was increased by more than 100%. We calculated investment in the blog — it turned out that investment paid off. Besides, we found a contractor for a new blog design and prepared detailed technical task for him.

